By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

Email Adele

The Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce last week announced that 21 area middle school students have been selected to participate in the upcoming Regional Civics Bee.

The Civics Bee is being held regionally for the first time this year. Presented by the Civic Trust of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation, it’s an annual nonpartisan competition designed to inspire middle school students to engage in civics and make a difference in their communities.

Students were invited to submit short essays on any civic issue of their choice. A panel of local leaders selected 21 of the essay writers to advance to the Regional Bee.

Fifteen of the finalists are from Fredericksburg City Public Schools; three are from Stafford County Public Schools; two are from Spotsylvania County Public Schools; and one is from Fauquier County Public Schools.

The finalists will compete in the Regional Civics Bee, a live, quiz-style competition scheduled for April 15, at 10 a.m., at Germanna Community College’s Spotsylvania Campus. In addition to answering quiz questions, the students will present their ideas for improving their communities.

The top three winners will receive cash prizes of $500, $250, and $125, and will advance to the Virginia state finals, hosted by the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation in June of 2026 in conjunction with the VA250 celebrations.

From there, they could go on to the national competition.

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