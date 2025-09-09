By Craig Vasey

GUEST WRITER

The Sister City relationship between Fredericksburg and Fréjus, France, was begun in 1980, when Laurence Davies was mayor of Fredericksburg. For 45 years, the two cities have organized exchanges of high school students, art exhibits, musical performances, and extended home-stay visits for their members.

This week, a delegation of 25 citizens from the Fredericksburg area is heading to Fréjus on the French Riviera to commemorate and celebrate the anniversary. Mayor Kerry Devine is part of the group, bringing an official proclamation that reaffirms the City’s commitment to the continuation of the kind of cultural exchange programming that has enriched Fredericksburg and the surrounding areas.

The annual Bastille Day party (July 14) and the Lafayette Ball are just two of the many events sponsored by the Fredericksburg-Fréjus Sister City Association.

Cathy Herndon, a long-time member of the FFSCA, and a past president, is already in Fréjus, working on a mural she has designed and which has been approved by the appropriate French municipal committees, as a representation of the friendship of the two cities. The mural will be unveiled on the side of the Mediatheque, or public library, as this year’s official gift from Fredericksburg and the FFSCA to Fréjus at a ceremony during the morning of Friday September 12. This photo was taken September 3 showing Cathy at work on her mural.

Later on Friday, Mayor Devine, along with Craig Vasey (the current president of the FFSCA) and Kathryn Willis will be inducted into the Brotherhood of the Knights of the Giant Omelet, an international organization that keeps alive a tradition that legend says began with Napolean.

The tradition, with roots in the Napoleonic Wars’ need to feed hungry troops, has now become a day-long civic event with music, dancing, and a parade honoring butter, eggs, and cheese; crusty baguettes, and a 10,000-egg omelet, prepared in a huge cast iron pan and yards-long paddles, lovingly served by the Confrerie, the honored folks of the Order of the Giant Omelet.

(The Fréjus Tourist Office has a page in English describing the event, and it even provides the ingredients list for the omelet.

The Giant Omelet Festival was last held in Fredericksburg in 2010. Because of COVID-19, the 2020 event had to be cancelled.

