By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

Email Adele

The Fredericksburg School Board meets this evening. The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. with a closed session to discuss personnel matters. The open session will begin at 7:30 p.m.

Recognitions

Character Education Spotlight—Critical Thinking

Perfect SOL Scores

Action Items

Personnel items

Resolution requesting reduction of maximum speed in school zones, specifically on Washington Avenue in front of James Monroe High School, and on Idlewild Bouelvard and Gateway Boulevard in front of the new Walker-Grant Middle School.

Information Items

Instructional update (including a report on the 2025 summer programs, an update on the Virginia Department of Education’s new School Performance Framework, CTE, and Artificial Intelligence and its impact on education)

“Exciting” new school year previews from school principals

Monthly financial report

Policy updates (presented for information; includes updates to three policies to reflect correct code sections and code amendments)

Facilities update, to include 1935 Walker-Grant building committee

New Business

Dates will be announced for the Walker-Grant Middle School ribbon cutting Walker-Grant Center/Preschool Programs mural unveiling FCPS Convocation Walker-Grant Middle School community preview Gladys West Elementary School ribbon cuttings

Organizational audit—discussion of “objectives and options”

Work session—to be held “in the near future”

Meeting Details

