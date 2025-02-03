Fredericksburg School Board Meeting Preview
By Adele Uphaus
The Fredericksburg School Board meets this evening for a closed session at 6:30 p.m. and an open session at 7:30 p.m.
Closed Session
The Board will convene into closed session to discuss personnel issues, including hiring, change in position, volunteer and substitute teacher recommendations; resignations; retirements; and student-teacher practicum placements.
Open Session
Recognitions
Character Education Spotlight: “Treating Students and Adults with Respect” by Walker-Grant Middle School students
National School Resource Officer Day (February 15)
James Monroe High School Optimist Student of the Month
Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity’s ML King contest winners
Lion’s Club peace poster contest winners
James Monroe High School Student Legislator for a Day
Governor’s Community Leader award
National School Counseling Week (February 3-7)
School Board Clerk Appreciation Week (February 17-21)
School Board Appreciation Month
Action Items
There is one action item: approval of a resolution designating March as Equity in Education month.
Information Items
Instructional update (student discipline, school start time survey results, digital learning day, and 2025 summer programs)
Gladys West Elementary update
Draft memorandum of understanding with Fredericksburg City Parks and Recreation
Independent audit report
Monthly finance and budget report
Facilities update (solar power, new middle school, 1935 original Walker-Grant building)
