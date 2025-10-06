By Adele Uphaus

The Fredericksburg School Board meets this evening for its regular monthly meeting.

Appointment of Interim Ward 3 Representative

The meeting begins at 6:15 p.m. with a vote on appointing an interim board member to serve the remainder of Ward 3 representative Jennifer Boyd’s term. Boyd resigned from the board last month due to no longer living in the city. After the vote, the interim representative, who will serve until December 31, will take the oath of office.

Closed Session

The board will go into a closed session to discuss personnel matters.

A moment of silence is also scheduled.

Open Session

The board is scheduled to return to open session at 7:30 p.m.

Recognitions

Character Education Spotlight: Respect

Recognition of AP Scholars at three levels—those with scores of 3 or higher on three or more exams; those with an average score of at least 3.25 on all exams taken; and those with an average score of at least 3.5 on all exams taken.

College Board’s National Recognition Program

National Merit Scholarship Commended Student

James Monroe High School Student Ambassadors

National Custodian Day

National Instructional Coach Appreciation Day

National Principals Month

Consent Agenda

There are seven items on the consent agenda, including approval of minutes from August and September work sessions and meetings, and approval of School Board goals for the 2025-26 year.

Action Items

Personnel packet

Overnight field trip request from James Monroe High School

Information Items

Instructional update—pupil-teacher ratios, responsibility-centered discipline, National Bullying Prevention Month

Finance and budget update

Facilities and transportation update

Organizational audit next steps

Old Business

The board will discuss scheduling a work session to go over “board norms and protocols.”

New Business

Virginia School Board Association Fall Budget Workshop

Take Your Legislator to School Month

