Fredericksburg School Board Meeting Preview
An overview of items on the agenda for tonight's meeting.
By Adele Uphaus
MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT
Email Adele
The Fredericksburg School Board meets this evening for its regular monthly meeting.
Appointment of Interim Ward 3 Representative
The meeting begins at 6:15 p.m. with a vote on appointing an interim board member to serve the remainder of Ward 3 representative Jennifer Boyd’s term. Boyd resigned from the board last month due to no longer living in the city. After the vote, the interim representative, who will serve until December 31, will take the oath of office.
Closed Session
The board will go into a closed session to discuss personnel matters.
A moment of silence is also scheduled.
Open Session
The board is scheduled to return to open session at 7:30 p.m.
Recognitions
Character Education Spotlight: Respect
Recognition of AP Scholars at three levels—those with scores of 3 or higher on three or more exams; those with an average score of at least 3.25 on all exams taken; and those with an average score of at least 3.5 on all exams taken.
College Board’s National Recognition Program
National Merit Scholarship Commended Student
James Monroe High School Student Ambassadors
National Custodian Day
National Instructional Coach Appreciation Day
National Principals Month
Consent Agenda
There are seven items on the consent agenda, including approval of minutes from August and September work sessions and meetings, and approval of School Board goals for the 2025-26 year.
Action Items
Personnel packet
Overnight field trip request from James Monroe High School
Information Items
Instructional update—pupil-teacher ratios, responsibility-centered discipline, National Bullying Prevention Month
Organizational audit next steps
Old Business
The board will discuss scheduling a work session to go over “board norms and protocols.”
New Business
Virginia School Board Association Fall Budget Workshop
Take Your Legislator to School Month
Meeting Details
Local Obituaries
To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.
Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism
The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:
First to break the story of Stafford Board of Supervisors dismissing a citizen library board member for “misconduct,” without informing the citizen or explaining what the person allegedly did wrong.
First to explain falling water levels in the Rappahannock Canal.
First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project
Our media group also offers the most-extensive election coverage in the region and regular columnists like:
And our newsroom is led by the most-experienced and most-awarded journalists in the region — Adele Uphaus (Managing Editor and multiple VPA award-winner) and Martin Davis (Editor-in-Chief, 2022 Opinion Writer of the Year in Virginia and more than 25 years reporting from around the country and the world).
For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.
Your contributions 100% support our journalists.
Help us as we continue to grow!
This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”