The Fredericksburg School Board meets this afternoon for a work session beginning at 4:30 to discuss the board’s goals for last school year. The monthly business meeting follows at 7:30 p.m.

Work Session

The work session has one agenda item—discussion of the School Board’s seven approved goals for the 2024-25 school year.

The goals include securing funding for improved teacher salaries and student resources; implementing strategies for ensuring that enrollment in gifted programs mirrors the total student population; and implementing strategies to increase student participation and representation in board activities.

Monthly Business Meeting

Closed Session

The board will convene in a closed session to discuss personnel matters.

Recognitions

Character education spotlight— “Classroom community,” presented by Walker-Grant Middle School.

Marguerite B. Young Awards—Presented each year by the NAACP Fredericksburg Branch and the Fredericksburg Education Foundation, these awards recognize one instructional assistant, one support staff member, and one teacher.

Employee Incentive Awards—Cash awards presented each year to one outstanding teacher at each of our five school sites (from the 2024-25 school year) and one support staff member from each division category. Recipients are peer-nominated and then selected by a committee made up of administrators and one School Board member.

National IT Professionals Day—Recognizing the network engineers, system administrators, database personnel, technology technicians, and other IT professionals who make the computer systems run smoothly.

Consent Agenda

There are two items on the consent agenda—both related to the installation of a Dominion Energy charging station at Gladys West Elementary School for the division’s electric buses.

Approval of participation agreement with Dominion Energy.

Request that the City Manager execute a right-of-way agreement with Dominion for the charging station.

Action Items

Approval of September personnel packet

Approval of updates to three policies: Purchasing Procedures Policy (DJF) updated to reflect correct Virginia Code sections. Student Condcut Policy (JFC) updated to reflect Virginia Code amendments. Request for Public Records Policy (KBA) updated to reflect a missing paragraph from the May 2025 update.



Information Items

Opening school report

Instructional report

Proposed new regulation JEC-R-E4—allowing non-district students to enroll in Fredericksburg City Schools and attend the Academy of Technology and Innovation at UMW.

Finance and budget update

Facilities update

New Business

Virginia School Board Association superintendent evaluation workshop. From the agenda item: “This workshop is designed to provide small group support to superintendents and board members responsible for assessing and

updating their evaluation model. Participants will have the opportunity to review the guidelines in detail and then use them as they draft their own models. Individual consultation and support will be available throughout the session as participants work on their revisions.”

School Board member announcement

Meeting Details

