By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

Email Adele

City Councilors Will Mackintosh, Charlie Frye, and Janaan Holmes unveil the new name of the building at 601 Caroline Street.

The building at 601 Caroline Street has had several names and nicknames over the years—the Executive Plaza, the “Big Ugly—but as of Friday afternoon, it has a new name: FXBG City Center.

City Councilors unveiled the new name and cut the ribbon on the new Visitor’s Center, located on the ground floor of the building, at a ceremony and Open House Friday afternoon.

“This is just the beginning of the highest and best use for this space,” said Mayor Kerry Devine, in remarks delivered before the ribbon cutting.

Renovation of the space now occupied by the Visitor’s Center began last year. In addition to a large welcome desk and room for information about area attractions, the space includes an exhibit room with a large television and a system for hanging displays of local art, a conference room that can be used for meetings, and a break room.

The new Visitor’s Center is “a welcoming space and a beautiful space we can all be proud of,” Devine said on Friday. “This larger, more accessible space allows us to be better partners and better public servants for our community, representing and promoting all of what makes Fredericksburg great.”

Right: Gus, the mascot of the FredNats, poses for pictures at Friday's Open House in the new Visitor's Center. Left: former Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw talks with Sharron Davies Jeffrey, daughter of longtime Mayor Lawrence Davies.

The City is leasing a 200-square-foot office space on the ground floor, with a separate entrance, to Fredericksburg Main Street, which will help promote downtown shops and businesses, Devine said.

The upper floors of FXBG City Center house city departments, including Economic Development and Tourism, the Registrar’s Office, Community Planning and Building, the City Attorney’s Office, and the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office.

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”