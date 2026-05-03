By Hank Silverberg

CORRESPONDENT

You may soon be able to ride your bike or walk along a path from Gordon Road in Spotsylvania County all the way to Idlewild Boulevard in Fredericksburg.

According to studies done by the Fredericksburg Area Metropolitan Planning Organization, more than 100,000 people have walked or peddled on parts of existing bike paths or pedestrian walkways across the area.

FAMPO says the study of bike riders and pedestrians was conducted on seven sidewalks including the Chatham Bridge over the Rappahannock, two dirt paths, and the existing VCR Trail some of which is already paved for bike riding.

Now there is another project in the planning stage to try and finish a continuous connection between them.

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The Virginia Department of Transportation, which is administrating the design and construction of a 1.5 mile stretch along U.S. 1 from Spotsylvania County into Fredericksburg, estimates that stretch will cost $20.6 million. It is scheduled to begin construction in 2028.

That part of the project, now being displayed in preparation for a public hearing, would connect and extend some of the existing network of paths and will include the installation of more road crossings for both pedestrians and bicycle riders. A pedestrian/bicycle bridge over Hazel Run, parallel to U.S. 1, is part of the project

Spotsylvania county is planning to build 1.8 miles along the existing Virginia Central Railway trail to help complete the path that will connect to an existing 2.7 miles of the VCR between Harrison Road and Gordon Road. When completed the bike/pedestrian path will be just under 8 miles.

The bike/pedestrian path will separate walkers or riders from the heavy traffic along U.S. 1

Prior to a public hearing set for May 5, VDOT is conducting an online survey. The public hearing runs from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and will take place at Lafayette Elementary School.

Coincidently this public hearing comes during Bike Month across Virginia. This year there’s a statewide challenge inviting communities to compete as Virginia’s most bike-friendly community.

The challenge encourages residents to log their bike trips using the ConnectingVA app, with Bike to Work Day on May 15 serving as a key moment for participation. Every ride contributes to a city’s total, with standings updated each Friday throughout May, and a winning city announced on June 1. Anyone who enters has a chance to win a prize, including gift cards worth $250 or $500.

More Input Needed

VDOT is also seeking input from the public on another local road improvement. This project would cost $30.8 million and would relieve traffic congestion and improve safety for pedestrians at the intersection of U.S. 1, Hood Drive and Mine Road in Spotsylvania County.

U.S. 1 would be widened to six lanes with raised concrete medians at the intersection, which is just south of the new Veterans Administration Healthcare Clinic. Hood Drive would also be widened to four lanes with crossing signals added and the sidewalks extended.

This project will go out to bidders in 2029, but VDOT will be holding a public hearing between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. on May 20th at Spotswood Elementary School to get the public’s reaction.

You can take a survey and get more details on the Hood Drive/Mine Road project.

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