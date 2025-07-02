By Martin Davis

For Alexander, there is no happy ending to his terrible, horrible, no good, very bad day — a cavity, lima beans for dinner, no dessert at lunch, lost friends at school, and gum in his hair.

Things are so bad, he threatens his mother with moving to Australia. His mother’s comforting words? “[S]ome days are like that. Even in Australia.”

Yes — some days are like that. But there’s also an unspoken message of hope in his mother’s words that tomorrow will be a better day.

That’s true in Alexander’s made-up world. But ALICE*—an acronym for Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed—woke up this morning to a world that holds less promise for things getting better than it did the day before.

No Wonderland

In ALICE’s world, mom and/or dad work, but their salaries combined aren’t enough to cover the minimum needed to pay for basic living expenses.

In fact, the family is routinely hundreds of dollars short every month. This leaves them with challenging decisions. Food or medicines? Electric bill or water bill? Money for lunch or money for the bus to work? Money for clothes or money for the internet? Car payment or phone bill payment? Which bills can we float, which ones must be paid? Second jobs, or getting involved in local government and kids’ after-school events?

The $40 to pay for ALICE’s school field trip can’t be found in petty savings, because the family has no petty savings. So the family sacrifices for a few months — on top of the normal juggling and sacrifices they make — to scrape together the money to go. It’s as close to a “vacation” as ALICE will have this year.

And should the bill that flew through the U.S. Senate at a breakneck speed find its way through the House by Friday — or even in the days after that — ALICE’s life stands to get much harder.

ALICE’s world is no Wonderland. She and her family represent almost half the families in Fredericksburg, more than 35% of families in Spotsylvania, and 32% of families in Stafford.

On the line for ALICE this July 4 weekend? Medicaid for her and her family. The Moss Free Clinic the family sometimes used before Medicaid expansion has been shuttered. And with it, the lone option the family had for dental care. Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, which has buffered the family to some degree from rising food costs and allowed them to double the purchasing power of their dollars at local farmers’ markets and the Food Co-op, is facing steep cuts.

Worse, the aid that flowed to food banks is also being stemmed, meaning there will be less there for ALICE and her family to receive. Education cuts to the programs that support ALICE’s brother, who is dealing with autism, as well as the cuts to feeding programs that ensured children like ALICE had at least two sound meals a day during the school year. And more …

ALICE’s family is well-known, and not known at all in our community.

We see the destitute, and we understand the challenges they face living in extreme poverty.

But ALICE outnumbers the destitute by a wide margin. For every household in poverty, more than two are households like ALICE’s.

She sits next to your children at school. ALICE’s mom can be an aide in your public school, or even the person teaching your children. ALICE’s dad can be the firefighter who answers the call in the middle of the night to your home.

ALICE’s family can outwardly appear “middle class.”

ALICE, in all likelihood, lives in your neighborhood. Struggling quietly day-in and day-out to stay afloat.

ALICE, and the support that flows to her and similar families, isn’t the problem.

ALICE is our future.

And if the federal government fails to do its part to strengthen families, it is incumbent upon us all to pick up that loss of support.

People like ALICE are not the problem.

Poor policy is.

Quotes from Community Leaders About the Impact of the Bill Before Congress

Dan Maher — President and CEO, Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank

From what those of us in the charitable food assistance space had been hearing as the budget reconciliation bill was under consideration in the Senate, we anticipated severe impacts on food and medical access for those we serve.

While the depth of cuts to SNAP, the nation's backbone food assistance program, are marginally less severe than in the House version of the budget reconciliation bill, they would still be deeply impactful and harmful to the health and well-being of large numbers of SNAP beneficiaries at a time when Medicaid, their chief health support, is also being cut deeply. If those dual spending cuts are affirmed and accepted by the House, it will not be a path forward for our nation, but a setback to those who are most vulnerable and to the organizations that serve them.

Clint Mitchell — Superintendent, Spotsylvania County Public Schools

Some of our most vulnerable students are going to be put into a place where they’re going to lose benefits that are essential for their survival. As the number of students who qualify for benefits declines, this also potentially hurts the district’s funding for Title I and other government funds which are tied to the numbers of students who qualify for SNAP, Medicaid, etc. This affects everyone. Just one example, Title I funds help us keep class sizes down. This could force us to grow class sizes.

Teri McNally — Chief Executive Officer, The Community Foundation

We’re already starting from behind with Moss Free Clinic and United Way closing. I think about how it will affect Mary Washington Hospital. How does that change how our community centers work together to address the needs? We will be going out into our community, just as we did during COVID, and asking people to think about ways they can give. We will also probably be restarting the Community Relief Fund to address immediate community needs.

*To learn more about ALICE and the challenges before them — and us — see “The State of Alice in Virginia” report. To learn more about ALICE at the local level, visit the United Way’s locality-level reports.

