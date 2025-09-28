By Martin Davis

EDITOR-IN-CHIEF

Email Martin

With Election Day just over a month away, the stakes and issues in local races are very much in focus. Three races will test how much change citizens are willing to embrace.

Spotsylvania Board of Supervisors

In Spotsylvania County, just three Board of Supervisor seats are up — Battlefield, Berkeley, and Lee’s Hill. At stake is whether Spotsylvania continues to build on its successes in attracting business or reverts to a more cautious approach to growth.

Over the past half decade, Spotsylvania County has realized roughly $8 billion in business development. Kalahari Resorts and the data centers approved by the county represent the lion’s share of that development.

At a time when the Trump administration’s assault on the federal workforce is taking a toll on many economies in Northern Virginia, these investments position Spotsylvania to weather the economic storm that Washington has unleashed on the Virginia economy.

More important, these investments position Spotsylvania to continue to build upon its stable finances and address critical needs in the county. Among them is to continue closing its long-standing shortfall in education funding, upgrade road conditions in the southern part of the county, and start taking seriously the affordable housing crisis that the county has too often turned a blind eye to.

Change in a county that has deep roots in agriculture, however, has its detractors. In two of the three district elections — Berkeley and Lee’s Hill — how residents feel about data centers has become contentious. In particular the development of data centers by-right, meaning approval from the Board of Supervisors isn’t required, in industrial zoned areas.

Some members of the board have tried to push for Special Use Permits on by-right properties, without success to this point. Now there are calls to require 1,000-foot or more setbacks. Defenders of such ideas claim these actions aren’t anti-data center but rather are required to protect homeowners. Detractors counter that such restrictions could potentially short-circuit development.

It’s unlikely that this election will stall the growth that is sure to flow to the county. The area around Kalahari will attract new businesses and residents. And nothing will stop the 12-million-plus square feet of data centers that are already approved.

This election may determine, however, how much the county is willing to embrace the next wave of growth. And how willing it is to address the growing concerns of younger families about the cost of housing in the area.

Spotsylvania County School Board

In the Spotsylvania County School Board races, the issue to watch will be whether the board can continue to move forward.

During two years under the leadership of Kirk Twigg and Lisa Phelps, the board was often chaotic, with calls for book bans, the firing of a well-liked superintendent, the hiring of a superintendent with no previous K-12 education background, and turnover in the central office that resulted in decades of collective institutional knowledge leaving for more-stable and often better-paying pastures.

When the balance of power changed nearly two years ago, the board under the leadership of Lorita Daniels and currently Megan Jackson has settled down and generally gotten on with the work of what school boards should do. They’ve hired a highly qualified superintendent, secured a significant boost in funds for the school division with plans to do more in the coming two years, revamped the district’s hiring processes, and cleaned up the district’s policies.

Most important, the chaos that defined the Twigg-Phelps board has mostly dissipated.

The four returning board members — Carol Medawar, Belen Rodas, Megan Jackson, and Lorita Daniels — though pro-public schools in their orientation, do not present a unified ideological front.

This is a good thing. With a shared goal of focusing on strengthening public schools and delivering quality education, these four will disagree on tactics and policies but in a way that they can generally find a consensus on a way forward.

What they don’t do is to devolve into the public theatrics that define the Youngkin-favored culture wars that prioritize larger national political debates over the day-to-day business of ensuring the district gets on track to deliver a model public education system.

Of the eight people running for school board, however, none of them has previously served in any elected capacity. For this reason, how the three winners might interact with the four existing members in January creates an air of uncertainty.

Will the winners prove to be pro-public schools — willing to disagree on approaches but willing to work toward a consensus that moves the district forward — or will they bring national politics back to the Board and disrupt the fragile stability Jackson in particular has been able to establish?

That depends, of course, on who is elected. It also depends on who serves as the next Board chair, and how successfully Superintendent Clint Mitchell can work with the new Board members to create a group that keeps the focus on delivering education, and avoids the distractions created by culture wars.

Fredericksburg School Board

In Fredericksburg, the School Board race has moved from being an after-thought to one that suddenly is drawing more attention.

The candidates in Wards 1 and 3 generally agree on two key issues:

Leadership

Budget

Leadership, both in the central office and on the School Board, have become critical issues in this election.

The inability of the current administration to gain any traction on elevating SOL scores, and the troubles at the start of the school year with transportation, have frustrated residents and moved the two candidates in Ward 3 to speak openly of needing to take aim at school leadership.

On top of this, the stories that the Advance broke this summer about the School Board’s budget-busting travel and their use of the superintendent’s credit card while on business has elevated the question of Board behavior and their priorities.

Consequently, Ward 4 incumbent Malvina Kay who has run unopposed for almost two decades finds herself with a write-in opponent — Stan Jones.

Write-in campaigns are a significant uphill climb and thus hard to win. But in a school system that has faced a series of missteps in recent years, voter frustration can elevate attention enough to at least make the race interesting.

Also, Jones has pressed his write-in campaign and is gaining public notice. Kay has dodged questionnaires and forums.

If Jones is able to beat the odds and defeat the incumbent, the city school system could be poised for a major shake-up next year.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read Last Week's Obituaries

Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism

$8 a month supports great journalism

The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:

First to break the story of Stafford Board of Supervisors dismissing a citizen library board member for “misconduct,” without informing the citizen or explaining what the person allegedly did wrong.

First to explain falling water levels in the Rappahannock Canal.

First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project

Our media group also offers the most-extensive election coverage in the region and regular columnists like:

And our newsroom is led by the most-experienced and most-awarded journalists in the region — Adele Uphaus (Managing Editor and multiple VPA award-winner) and Martin Davis (Editor-in-Chief, 2022 Opinion Writer of the Year in Virginia and more than 25 years reporting from around the country and the world).

For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.

Your contributions 100% support our journalists.

Help us as we continue to grow!

Support FXBG Advance for $8 a month

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”