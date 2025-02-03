By Martin Davis

EDITOR-IN-CHIEF

Email Martin

The FXBG Advance staff leading the "EOs in the 540" project. Adele Uphaus (L); Hank Silverberg (C); Martin Davis (R)

A maxim that has been expressed both in the pages of the Advance as well as on the New Dominion Podcast is that local politics have far more influence on your daily lives than the politics at the national level.

Share

Save for times of war, when duty calls people from their hometowns, this maxim generally holds true.

The events since the inauguration of Donald Trump, however, are threatening to upend this idea. Specifically, the flurry of Executive Orders Trump has released. Just 14 days into his Administration, the president has issued 49 Executive Orders.

It’s not so much the number of orders — Theodore Roosevelt was the first president to greatly accelerate the release of EOs, issuing an average of 145 per year; Franklin D. Roosevelt averaged 307 — as the confusion Trump’s have unleashed.

The Advance is committed to reporting on our community, and it is impossible to ignore the disruption to businesses, nonprofits, local governments, and school systems these EOs are having on our community.

A New Journalism Project

On Tuesday morning, the Advance will begin rolling out a new project — EOs in the 540.

The project will be both broad in scope, and dynamic in its execution.

The Advance is dividing the EOs up into eight categories that directly affect our region, and our team of reporters will be tracking each on an ongoing basis.

The focus will be the people and organizations that are feeling the effects of our rapidly changing political reality, for in truth all of us will feel the effects of what Trump is doing.

From deportations to tariffs; forcing workers back to the office and forcing others out of their jobs; and threatening to pull funding over “DEI” programs as well as “indoctrinating” curriculum, Trump’s EO’s are laying the ground floor for long-term impacts on our community as no president since Franklin Delano Roosevelt.

Some of these changes will be — indeed, already are — hurtful to people, some people will benefit, and many unintended consequences are sure to flow from these EOs.

The Advance is uniquely positioned to track and make sense of the days, weeks, months, and years ahead. Our reporters are both grounded in and deeply knowledgeable about the community we share, and bring decades of experience covering Washington, D.C., and national movements. This combination of local knowledge and national experience allows us to not only trace what is happening at home, but to put these events in their larger context.

We cannot do this alone, however.

Be Part of Telling Your Story

The stories that EOs in the 540 will be writing about are yours. To that end, we are asking you to let us know when EOs directly affect you.

Email our Reporters

Martin Davis, Editor-in-Chief

Adele Uphaus, Managing Editor

Hank Silverberg, Correspondent

Share EOs in the 540

Bring your neighbors and friends into the work the Advance is doing so that they might better understand the changes occurring.

Share FXBG Advance

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read Last Week's Obituaries

Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism

$8 a month supports great journalism

The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:

First to break the story of Stafford Board of Supervisors dismissing a citizen library board member for “misconduct,” without informing the citizen or explaining what the person allegedly did wrong.

First to explain falling water levels in the Rappahannock Canal.

First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project

Our media group also offers the most-extensive election coverage in the region and regular columnists like:

And our newsroom is led by the most-experienced and most-awarded journalists in the region — Adele Uphaus (Managing Editor and multiple VPA award-winner) and Martin Davis (Editor-in-Chief, 2022 Opinion Writer of the Year in Virginia and more than 25 years reporting from around the country and the world).

For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.

Your contributions 100% support our journalists.

Help us as we continue to grow!

Support FXBG Advance for $8 a month

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”