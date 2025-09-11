By Martin Davis

EDITOR-IN-CHIEF

Email Martin

Photo by Zwaddi on Unsplash

Over 63 years, I have lived through and reported on more political violence than I care to remember.

On September 11, 2001, I was working for National Journal and reported on Islamic terrorism.

In my youth, I remember the fear the assassinations of Robert F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr., and the shooting of George Wallace, caused in the community I grew up in in North Carolina.

The attempt on Ronald Reagan’s life occurred during my freshman year of college — I still recall watching the images with my dorm-mates on a small, portable black-and-white TV with an antenna.

The Oklahoma City bombing occurred in 1995 — we were living in South Carolina with a one-year-old child, and I still recall how our friends with young children recoiled at the horror that unfolded as children at the facility’s daycare were killed in the attack. That horror was amplified for family friends whose young children were at the day care facility in the federal building in Columbia.

During the attempted assassination of Rep. Gabby Giffords I was working for a Washington-area think tank.

In 2017, I was working at U.S. News & World Report during the shooting that nearly took the life of Rep. Steve Scalise.

And most of us remember the January 6 uprising, the assassination of Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband John, the assassination attempt on Donald Trump, the attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband, and the murder of UnitedHealthCare CEO Brian Thompson.

Then, yesterday, the brazen murder of political activist Charlie Kirk.

If there is a common thread in the reactions to all of these events, it’s a call to lower the temperature in the nation’s political discourse.

And yet, usually within hours, social media is filled with posts by people falling into the predictable patterns of hate speech that we all know is a problem but seem to be incapable of letting go of.

Hope Abides

Turning the tide of hateful rhetoric will not happen through a program, legislation, or any other official channel. It happens one person, one debate, one relationship at a time.

In short, it happens in our own backyards. It happens when we hold ourselves accountable. And it happens when we choose to look first for the better angels in those people we disagree with.

It is fortuitous, therefore, that in wake of yet another inexcusable tragedy, we have in our own backyard a shining example of what respect for those we may disagree with can accomplish.

For weeks, the city of Fredericksburg has watched as tensions over coming local elections escalated, threatening to force one or more candidates out of the race. Yet, through it all, the two candidates whose races were disrupted by this argument found a way to work together to find a solution.

The Advance does not, as a matter of routine, publish press releases. Today, we are making an exception. We are reproducing, in their entirety, the press releases issued by Kenneth Gantt — candidate for City Council, Ward 1 — and Susanna Finn — candidate for City Council, Ward 3.

There remain wide disagreements among local individuals and parties about the conflict that jeopardized these two candidates’ races.

What matters is that these two candidates rose above it to find a solution.

On the anniversary of the worst terrorist attack in U.S. history, and in the wake of an unspeakable assassination, it helps to be reminded that there are people who still know how to lower the temperature and get on with the business of democracy.

And that on our darkest days, their rays of hope shine brightest.

Joint Susanna Finn, Kenneth Gantt Press Release

Ward 3 City Councilor and candidate Susanna Finn and Ward 1 City Council candidate Kenneth Gantt today announced their collaboration to secure Fredericksburg’s standing as a “designated locality” under the Hatch Act, demonstrating proactive local leadership aimed at addressing a critical challenge for local elections.

Finn and Gantt worked together to provide clarity and protections so federal employees can serve the community without fear of legal complications while allowing local political committee’s right to free speech. They have submitted the formal request to the Office of Personal Management to recognize Fredericksburg as a “designated locality.”

“As federal employees, we honor our oath to serve—and for our Fredericksburg neighbors, that service is simply closer to home,” said Gantt. “Through partnership, we are advancing Designated Locality status as a team, the same kind of teamwork our community should expect from anyone seeking to represent and serve it.”

“Good leadership means tackling real problems head-on, collaboratively, for the betterment of the community,” said Finn. “By adding Fredericksburg as a designated locality, we’re giving federal employees the ability to keep serving the public with confidence.”

The effort reflects a shared interest in addressing a technical but important issue for the Fredericksburg community and public-serving workforce, aligning the City with neighboring localities that already operate with this designation. Federal civil servants bring proven leadership, selfless service, and critical management skills that strengthen municipal governance and directly benefit their neighbors. With this designation, Fredericksburg’s voters will now have the choice of some of its most qualified and engaged leaders.

The Office of Special Counsel has advised that while the designation is under review, federal employees may continue to participate in nominally nonpartisan races in accordance with Hatch Act provisions allowing Finn and Gantt remain on the ballot for council elections in November.

Ken Gantt Press Release

Kenneth Gantt, candidate for the Ward 1 seat on the Fredericksburg City Council, announced today that he is resuming full campaign activity following a decision by the U.S. Office of Special Counsel (OSC) to grant a stay related to the potential Hatch Act implications of participating in a local election that had been affected by partisan endorsements.

The stay comes as the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) and its Office of the General Counsel (OGC) continue their review of a formal request submitted by Gantt and fellow candidate Susanna Finn to designate the City of Fredericksburg as a “Designated Locality”—a status that clarifies federal employee eligibility to run for non-partisan local offices in areas near Washington, D.C.

“I want to sincerely thank my friends, neighbors, and supporters for encouraging me to stay in this race,” said Gantt. “Throughout this process, I have followed federal regulations and refrained from campaigning, even as others continued their efforts. Now, with this stay in place, I am fully cleared to campaign—something I do with renewed energy and purpose on behalf of the people of Fredericksburg.”

Gantt, a retired U.S. Army Lieutenant Colonel and current senior federal civilian, has long served Fredericksburg through hands-on involvement, including as:

President of the Village of Idlewild HOA for 18 years

Member of the Fredericksburg Planning Commission (8 years)

Member of the Police Department’s Citizens Advisory Panel (3 years)

Member of the City’s Teen Violence Steering Committee

President of the Virginia American Youth Football Alliance for 8 years

A tireless volunteer with the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank

“People have asked me why I stayed in this race through all the uncertainty,” Gantt continued. “The answer is simple: I care deeply about our city. Like my opponents, I love Fredericksburg—but I’ve also put in the work, day after day, year after year, to make this city stronger. From our youth to our seniors, I’ve remained engaged and active because this is my home, and I want to continue being a part of building its future.”

As the campaign moves forward, Gantt reaffirmed his commitment to transparency, accountability, and meaningful public engagement.

“This race is not about titles or recognition—it’s about people,” said Gantt. “It’s about making sure our city remains a place of choice—for history, for families, for business, for education, and for community. I want to be the voice that reflects our shared values and aspirations, not just for Ward 1, but for all of Fredericksburg.”

Gantt’s campaign emphasizes increased community participation in key city decisions, including the evaluation of data centers, smart growth and housing, and preserving our historic and natural resources. His slogan, “Amping Up the Voice of the Burg!” highlights his focus on elevating the voices of residents in shaping the city’s future.

“My neighbors are the heart of this city—and I’m running to serve alongside them, not above them,” Gantt concluded. “Let’s continue this journey together. Let’s win with Ken—for the Burg.”

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read last week's local obituaries

Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism

$8 a month supports great journalism

The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:

First to break the story of Stafford Board of Supervisors dismissing a citizen library board member for “misconduct,” without informing the citizen or explaining what the person allegedly did wrong.

First to explain falling water levels in the Rappahannock Canal.

First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project

Our media group also offers the most-extensive election coverage in the region and regular columnists like:

And our newsroom is led by the most-experienced and most-awarded journalists in the region — Adele Uphaus (Managing Editor and multiple VPA award-winner) and Martin Davis (Editor-in-Chief, 2022 Opinion Writer of the Year in Virginia and more than 25 years reporting from around the country and the world).

For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.

Your contributions 100% support our journalists.

Help us as we continue to grow!

Support FXBG Advance for $8 a month

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”