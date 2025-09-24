By Martin Davis

When it comes to getting down, the lute isn’t the first instrument that comes to most people’s minds.

As it turns out, there’s a strong connection between the lute and rock music, according to Andrew McEvoy, a Stafford native and classically trained guitarist who also serves as music minister for the United Church of Christ of Fredericksburg.

Originating in the Middle East as the “oud,” what we know as the lute came to Europe vis-a-vis Spain during the 8th and 9th centuries, according to the Lute Society of America. The lute reached its popularity in Europe between the 12th and 18th centuries, before falling out of favor.

“English Renaissance music in particular relied on their folk and popular music to Anglify Italian music to make it something for them. It has driving rhythms, improvisation, and some emotionality in the expression, too. It also has complexity and counterpoint like you find in classical music.”

The instrument is enjoying a revival, and McEvoy is bringing one of the better-known lutist in the country to Fredericksburg this Friday night.

Ronn McFarlane is an expert in Renaissance lute music as well as a Grammy nominated artist. He will be playing at a benefit concert honoring the late Peter Fields, a former member of the Stafford Board of Supervisors and a performance artist, at Central Rappahannock Regional Library Fredericksburg Branch located at 1201 Caroline St.

The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. Admission is free, but donations are requested to support Healthy Generations. Donations will be matched up to $2,500, according to Pat Holland, Healthy Generation’s executive director. The organization provides home and community-based services to support the continued independence, safety, and health and wellness of the senior population in our area, according to its website.

A Shared Passion for Classical Music and Rock

McEvoy told the Advance that he previously presented McFarlane and his band Ayerheart in 2018. McEvoy has a group in Richmond called Classical Revolution RVA and McFarlane came and played.

“There’s a lot of classical guitarists and Lutists” McEvoy said, “who start in classical because they want to play better rock music, and stay with classical. It Works the other way, too.”

McFarlane, McEvoy said, “openly expresses his love of the rock music that he grew up with. He’s a cross-over artist.”

McFarlane and McEvoy are currently doing a mid-Atlantic tour, and McFarlane agreed to play for the Peter Fields Benefit.

McEvoy will be performing with McFarlane. He has produced a well-received album titled Parlor Tricks.

“The goal of the Peter Fields Memorial Concert Series,” McEvoy said, is to connect multiple styles of music. It’s an important time for people to open their minds and hearts to other styles.”

