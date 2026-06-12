Domestic Violence Memorial Vigil for Stephanie Myers

Photo by Lili Watkins

Read Saturday’s Advance for story, more photographs, and commentary: “Our Hubris. Our Arrogance. Our Delusions. Our Guns.”

By Ranjit Singh, Advance Columnist

Hal Wiggins/Creative Commons

The creek near my house in Stafford is full of tires, clothes, plastic bags, abandoned crab pots and fishing nets, soda bottles, COVID masks, and anything else that people can leave behind, throw out, or let blow into a substantial body of water. A good low tide is an adventure. You might see plastic oil bottles, a shoe or hat, maybe even an outboard motor like the one that fell off our sailboat when I was a kid. Moving upstream through Crow’s Nest Natural Area Preserve towards Brooke Road, the creek’s flow is much disturbed by bridges, roadwork, a dam, and the wide, clear-cut easements of the Dominion Energy company’s powerlines.

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By Hank Silverberg, Advance Correspondent

Dmitry Mashkin/Unsplash

50,000 Served in the Past Year. And with Rising Inflation and Federal Program Cuts, the Problem, and the Need, are Getting Worse.

By Bruce Saller, Advance Contributor

Dinesh Lunked/Unsplash

With the summer heat arriving along with higher summer electricity rates, now is a good time to try to reduce your electricity usage. Try these ten life hacks. Your bank account, and the Earth, will thank you.

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VaNews/Virginia Public Access Project

Stories from newspapers throughout the Commonwealth and Washington D.C. Firewalls will block you from reading some, but you’ll at least have some idea about what’s going on from the headlines, which, let’s be honest, are all many of us have time to read anyway.

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”