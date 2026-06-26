By Steve Watkins, Advance Editor

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Years ago, when I was editor of The Florida Flambeau, the independent student newspaper at Florida State University, we published a series of feature articles on gay life in Tallahassee. This was back in the late 1970s, several years after the Stonewall Riots, but “Gay Pride” was still years from being a thing—a reality that hit us hard when Jerry Falwell’s Moral Majority flooded our major advertisers with letters of complaint and ripped copies of the “immoral” articles.

In less time that it took to say “Anita Bryant is a vile homophobe,” Publix and Albertson’s grocery stores canceled their weekly full-page ads—10 percent of our annual operating budget—which very nearly put us out of business. It also didn’t help that our business manager embezzled $200,000 not long after. She went to prison for a couple of years, but we never got the money back. I suppose we should have asked more probing questions when she showed up to work one day with a gag bottle of invisible ink.

By Drew Gallagher, Advance Columnist

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The past few weekends have been an embarrassment of riches for sports fans. The New York Knicks raised the NBA championship for the first time since the Nixon administration, and the Carolina Hurricanes got to drink Storm Brew out of Lord Stanley’s Cup. There has also been a PGA U.S. Open Champion with anger issues, and Nelly Korda got one step closer to her career grand slam by winning the LPGA U.S. Open Championship without anger issues. Plus, there was the French Open in tennis, and Oklahoma winning the men’s college baseball World Series despite the best efforts of Gavin Gallaher for UNC.

So, what could there possibly be left to watch on television this weekend? Fear not, the World Cup continues to runneth over.

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By Hank Silverberg, Advance Correspondent

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The World Cup soccer matches going on across North America have brought on a new scam aimed at FIFA fans.

The FBI says the fraud began just before the World Cup tournament started this month. Someone is creating websites that have the look and feel of the official legitimate website for Federation International Football Association (FIFA).

It appears to be not only selling fake tickets to the soccer matches across the country but also hospitality products.

If you login, they will collect your personal information and attempt to gain access to your credit or bank accounts.

VaNews/Virginia Public Access Project

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By ELIZABETH BEYER, Cardinal News

From Thursday: A Lynchburg judge cleared the way for the reinstatement of background checks for the private sale of firearms on Wednesday after a legal back and forth that had halted the checks off and on since October. Background checks for the private sale of firearms will resume on July 1. Lynchburg Circuit Judge Patrick Yeatts on Wednesday granted a motion requested by the attorney general’s office to dissolve an October injunction, dubbed the “Lynchburg Loophole,” that had ceased background checks for private firearm sales.

Articles from newspapers throughout the Commonwealth and Washington D.C. Firewalls will block you from reading some, but you’ll at least have some idea about what’s going on from the headlines, which, let’s be honest, are all many of us have time to read anyway.

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