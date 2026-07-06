Plus Seconds for Dessert

By Steve Watkins, ADVANCE EDITOR

Owen Winkel/Unsplash

You might have noticed—I sure hope you did—that The Advance came out in a different format the past several days. Instead of a newsletter with links to articles, columns, and stories showing up in your inbox at 6 a.m. on Thursday, Friday, and Sunday, we sent you our posts one at a time throughout the day: “The Morning Read” at 6, “The Midday Read” at 11, and “The Afternoon Read” at 4. We’ll be following that schedule going forward, with the newsletter (dessert in our admittedly tortured headline metaphor) now going out in the evenings with links to the earlier posts—in case you might have missed something and want to go back and check it out.

Our plan is to run with this new delivery system Sunday through Friday. Saturdays we’ll only post once in the morning—“Our Weekly Reader,” with links to several posts that ran during the week and that we think will be of particular interest—once again in case you missed them, or if there’s something you want to reread or share.

The Budget May Be Settled, But Little Else Appears to Be

By Stephen J. Farnsworth, SPECIAL TO THE ADVANCE

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Virginia lawmakers approved a budget just in time for the new fiscal year, but the feuds among Democrats that triggered the lengthy political standoff in Richmond are not going away anytime soon.

At the core of this dispute, one finds sharply different views of how Democrats should present themselves in today’s Virginia. The long-standing impasse over the regulation and taxation of data center projects, papered over with an 11th-hour compromise that averted a Washington-style government shutdown, speaks to the depth of internal partisan disagreements.

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Spanberger, Compromise, and a Lesson for Washington

By Phil Huber, ADVANCE COLUMNIST

Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger

We just watched a race in Richmond that most Virginians never signed up for: the race to pass a state budget before July 1. From the sidelines, it looked odd. The runners started with energy, then seemed to slow down the closer they got to the finish line. At times, it looked like they might stop altogether.

Yet in the end, they crossed the line. The state did not shut down. Teachers will be paid, troopers will stay on the roads, and services our communities depend on will continue. Here in the Fredericksburg area, that means paychecks for school staff and state employees, support for local services, and continuity for families who rely on public programs. How they finished matters—and it tells us something about our new governor, Abigail Spanberger, and the promises she made to Virginia voters.

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