By Steve Watkins, Advance Editor

A.Aubrey Bodine/Baltimore Sun

“As I look back over a misspent life, I find myself more and more convinced that I had more fun doing news reporting than in any other enterprise. It is really the life of kings.” —H. L. Mencken

And the Inaugural Last-Week Fredericksburg-Area H. L. Mencken Journalism Award goes to…

By Martin Davis, Advance Contributor

Anton Ryazanov/Unsplash

Mountain View High School student Andrew Sayasithsena spent part of every Monday this past year meeting with more than two dozen other volunteers to identify and discuss ways to connect with fellow students who might be struggling emotionally. They’re all members of a first-year program at Mountain View called Hope Squad, a peer-mentoring program with 1,600 high school chapters nationwide dedicated to preventing teen suicides.

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By Bruce Saller

Thomas Dewey/Unsplash

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has been developing potential climate scenarios since 1990, revising them every few years. You can find their latest projections in the 42-page Climate Change 2023 Synthesis Report. None of them look good. Here’s a quick summary.

By VaNews, Virginia Public Access Project

Boston Public Library

“To look at the paper is to raise a seashell to one’s ear and be overpowered by the roar of humanity.” —Alain de Botton

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