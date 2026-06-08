FXBG Advance Monday, June 8, 2026
A Withering Critique of Local News, Stafford Student Selected for National Suicide Prevention Squad, More Good/Bad News on Climate Change, and Something About Seashells and the Roar of Humanity.
That Was the Week That Was
By Steve Watkins, Advance Editor
“As I look back over a misspent life, I find myself more and more convinced that I had more fun doing news reporting than in any other enterprise. It is really the life of kings.” —H. L. Mencken
And the Inaugural Last-Week Fredericksburg-Area H. L. Mencken Journalism Award goes to…
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Stafford Student Selected for National Suicide Prevention Squad
By Martin Davis, Advance Contributor
Mountain View High School student Andrew Sayasithsena spent part of every Monday this past year meeting with more than two dozen other volunteers to identify and discuss ways to connect with fellow students who might be struggling emotionally. They’re all members of a first-year program at Mountain View called Hope Squad, a peer-mentoring program with 1,600 high school chapters nationwide dedicated to preventing teen suicides.
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A Little Good, Mostly Bad Climate News
By Bruce Saller
The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has been developing potential climate scenarios since 1990, revising them every few years. You can find their latest projections in the 42-page Climate Change 2023 Synthesis Report. None of them look good. Here’s a quick summary.
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Yesterday’s News Today
By VaNews, Virginia Public Access Project
“To look at the paper is to raise a seashell to one’s ear and be overpowered by the roar of humanity.” —Alain de Botton
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