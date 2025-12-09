Bolder Journalism for $8/Month

By Martin Davis

Laurie A. Wideman Award winners for 2025, Dr. Denise L. Willis (L) and FXBG Advance Publisher Leigh Anne Van Doren (R).

What started off as a problem for Leigh Anne Van Doren turned into a career spent helping women and families find their way in a community driven by people who leave their hometowns and home states to make their lives in the Greater Washington, D.C., area.

On Tuesday afternoon at Stevenson Ridge in Spotsylvania, The Fredericksburg Chamber of Commerce and the Chamber’s Network of Enterprising Women (CNEW) recognized Van Doren’s accomplishments, as well as those of Dr. Denise L. Willis, by naming each a winner of the Laurie A. Wideman Award. The first time in the distinguished award’s 15-year history it has gone to two individuals.

Strengthening Women and Families

When Van Doren and her husband started their family, they didn’t have extended family to turn to for babysitting, advice, or just a must-needed break from childcare. “That experience,” according to her nomination letter, “deepened her empathy for others in the same position, and provided insights into the challenges and resources they required to be successful parents.”

Fredericksburg Advance Publisher Leigh Anne Van Doren and her daughter Tabitha at Thursday’s Laurie A. Wideman Award event sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce and CNEW.That led to the birth of Fredericksburg Parent and Family magazine, which for more than 20 years has helped parents understand local schools, navigate health care, find summer camp activities for kids, and connect with other parents via a vast network of social media channels.

There are few families in this region who have not been touched by her efforts — directly or indirectly.

The Chamber’s President and CEO Susan Spears described Van Doren this way:

She is down-to-earth.

She is honest.

She is compassionate.

And she is one of the engines powering the quality of life in our region.

The extent of her energy is revealed by the work that she does beyond Fred Parent.

Van Doren has watched with the rest of the community as journalism has changed radically over the past two decades, and not to the benefit of local communities.

In response, she helped launch FXBG Advance in 2023, which, said Spears, “has already become a vital voice in the Fredericksburg area.

Van Doren also is president of Fredericksburg Parent Gives, the nonprofit arm of Fredericksburg Parent, and home to the region’s Dolly Parton Imagination Library and the FXBG Advance.

In 2024, Van Doren faced cancer. Through treatments and follow-ups, however, she has, Spears said, “continued to show up, build, lead, and support the people around her. Her strength, resilience, and heart shine through everything she touches.”

Dr. Denise L. Willis

Dr. Denise L. Willis.

After nearly four decades in federal service, Dr. Denise Willis began a new venture — addressing the community’s pressing mental health needs.

With a master’s degree in mental health counseling and a doctorate in Christian counseling, Willis founded and runs The Healing Station. Her practice focuses on connecting with local health providers and community organizations to support women, teens, and underserved individuals throughout the region.

Spears said of Willis: “Her motto is simple and powerful: equip, educate, and empower.”

Willis is active in her faith community as First Lady of her church.

Said Spears:

She leads with integrity.

She moves with purpose.

And she serves with an open heart.

The Wideman Award

Larie Wideman, for who, the award is named, ran her own travel business, before selling it in 2007. Active in the Chamber of Commerce, Wideman “served on the Chamber’s Board of Directors, the Leadership Advisory Committee, and as Chair of the Chamber’s monthly Stafford Roundtable,” Spears told the gather of more than 100 people gathered to celebrate this year’s award winners.

Wideman passed away in 2010. The award named for her has the following criteria:

The recipient must be a woman and an active member of the Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce.

She must be marked by an independent, energetic spirit and a readiness to act in both business and the community.

She must demonstrate a strong passion for improving the quality of life in our region.

She must lead with the utmost integrity and honesty.

