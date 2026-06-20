By Steve Watkins, Advance Editor

Hyperbole’s John Sims

This week’s Fred/Mencken goes to John Sims, that guy you see around town all the time in his white t-shirt, black gym shorts, and slides—never without his camera and drone, and surely a police scanner in his car, or bike, or personal jet-pack, whatever he uses for chasing cop cars and ambulances.

John is the local one-man journalism operation known as Hyperbole, which has to be the most wrong-headed name ever for a newspaper (or news-Facebook page, or news-Instagram site, or news-anything). Content may be sketchy at times, and John’s writing could use some work, but he deserves full credit for practicing what we in the business call—or used to call, anyway, as much as I detest unnecessary acronyms—“GOYA, KOD.”

That is, “Get Off Your Ass, Knock on Doors.”

By Steve Watkins, Advance Editor

Plaintiffs Allege MWHC Engaged in ‘Blatant Attempt to Destroy Radiologists’ Business,’ Warn Ongoing Conflict Could Cause ‘Elimination of Mammography Services within a 50-Mile Radius of Fredericksburg.’

Hospital Officials Dismiss ‘financially motivated lawsuit that has nothing to do with patient care.’

By Drew Gallagher, Advance Columnist

New Advance Editor Steve Watkins

I sheepishly made my way to an empty desk, but it was evident that the moment would require me to speak. I kneeled, bowed my head in reverence, and uttered: “I’m sorry, Learned Sir. I have a problem with military time.”

Dr. Watkins looked at me with the same disdain that I had once seen in the eyes of the father of a born-again Christian girl who wanted to go to a high school dance with me and my theological skepticism. The words Steve spoke in that moment will haunt me until my dying day:

“No,” he said. “You have a problem with me.”

By Hailey Zeller, Advance Correspondent

John Tyson/Unsplash

The largest projected source of Medicaid coverage loss is the new federal work and community engagement reporting requirement, which researchers estimate could affect more than 187,000 Virginia Medicaid expansion enrollees. Researchers also estimate that between 73,000 and 110,000 Virginians could lose coverage because of the new six-month eligibility checks, often due to paperwork problems rather than because they no longer qualify.

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