By Steve Watkins, Advance Editor

They must have been hard up for heroes back in the day. How else to explain the Medals of Honor—America’s highest award for valor in combat—given 15 months apart in 1911 and 1912 to the Gaujot brothers of West Virginia? One had once shot and killed an apparently unarmed fellow soldier and gotten away with it in military court. The other had been court-martialed for water torturing Filipino prisoners and had to pay a whopping $150 fine.

By Kirk Evans, Advance Food Columnist

Alexandra Tran/Unsplash

My mother Mary Jean showed me how to eat and how to cook. She was born in the 1930s in Wisconsin, moved to D.C. in the 1960s. With her Midwest upbringing, it would have been reasonable to expect a 70s childhood menu of bland beige dishes and processed food punctuated by the occasional green veg cooked into wilty submission, but she was an anomaly. She mostly cooked from scratch, steaming fresh vegetables to tender-crisp and being sparing with the butter. She took us to Ethiopian restaurants to sit on the floor around a communal table to eat with our fingers. For dinner one week, she’d grab takeout Vietnamese spring rolls and bun cha. The next week it would be Lebanese shawarma and stuffed grape leaves. Her signature potato salad was not the standard Midwest mayo-heavy variety; it was lively and bright, spiked with curry powder and crisp celery. My sister still makes it today, and I’m so glad she does.

Share

By VaNews/Virginia Public Access Project

Egor Vikhrev/Unsplash

Stories from newspapers throughout the Commonwealth and Washington D.C. Firewalls will block you from reading some, but you’ll at least have some idea about what’s going on from the headlines, which, let’s be honest, are all many of us have time to read anyway.

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”