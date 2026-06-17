By Steve Watkins, Advance Editor

Plaintiffs Allege MWHC Engaged in ‘Blatant Attempt to Destroy Radiologists’ Business,’ Warn Ongoing Conflict Could Cause ‘Elimination of Mammography Services within a 50-mile Radius of Fredericksburg.’

Hospital Officials Dismiss ‘financially motivated lawsuit that has nothing to do with patient care.’

By Ranjit Singh, Advance Environmental Columnist

Jeremy Hynes/Unsplash

I sometimes join friends counting nests in Potomac Creek’s great blue heron rookery. It’s an annual event conducted in late January, before the birds return for the spring nesting season. The heron rookery lies on the other side of the creek, just a few hundred yards from our farm. I used to bring my kids when they were small and less distracted.

Counting twiggy nests perched high in the crowns of sycamores and pin oaks is muddy, laborious work even on a fortuitously nice midwinter day. It’s hard going.

By Donnie Johnston, Advance Columnist

Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Washington, D.C / Carol M. Highsmith, Library of Congress

As I watched the scaffolding go up outside the Kennedy Center and the letters come down, I could not help but think, “One small step for democracy.”

I know that’s an odd thought for a country celebrating its 250th anniversary as a republic, but since the beginning of Donald Trump’s second term, we have seen our freedoms start slipping away, one by one.

And like the frog that sits complacently in the pot of water that is heating up, we have done little to stop Trump in his bid to become dictator in a nation where such autocrats have long since been despised.

VaNews/Virginia Public Access Project

Articles from newspapers throughout the Commonwealth and Washington D.C. Firewalls will block you from reading some, but you’ll at least have some idea about what’s going on from the headlines, which, let’s be honest, are all many of us have time to read anyway.

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