NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

George Washington Regional Commission Regional Strategic Plan Update

The George Washington Regional Commission (GWRC) is completing the process of updating its Regional Strategic Plan to guide the work of GWRC in the region, which includes the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania, and Stafford, and the City of Fredericksburg. All citizens are hereby notified a public hearing is scheduled to receive comments on the draft Regional Strategic Plan Update on Monday, January 27, 2025 at 6:00 pm at the GWRC Office, 406 Princess Anne Street, Fredericksburg, VA 22401.

Citizens are encouraged to express their comments and concerns on the draft Regional Strategic Plan at the scheduled hearing. However, prior to the hearing, citizen comments will be received by the GWRC through 4:00pm on Monday, January 27, 2025. Comments may be addressed to Chip Boyles, GWRC Executive Director, email: chip.boyles@gwregion.org or by US mail at 406 Princess Anne Street, Fredericksburg, VA 22401

The draft Regional Strategic Plan is available for public inspection and review at the GWRC Office, and on the GWRC website: www.gwregion.org.

The GWRC ensures nondiscrimination and equal employment in all programs and activities in accordance with Title VI and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. If you need special assistance for persons with disabilities or limited English proficiency, contact Chip Boyles, GWRC Executive Director, chip.boyles@gwregion.org or 540-642-1580.

View the Draft Regional Strategic Plan

