Bolder Journalism for $8/Month

By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

Email Adele

LaRai Diamond-Fortune, student speaker. (Photo by Suzanne Rossi)

Germanna Community College held its Fall 2025 Commencement Ceremony last week, celebrating the achievements of more than 900 graduates, who together earned 1,042 degrees, credentials, and certificates.

“I offer my heartfelt congratulations to each of you,” said Van Wilson, interim college president, at the ceremony, which took place on Thursday, December 11, at the Anderson Center on the University of Mary Washington campus. “Your hard work, resilience and determination have brought you to this moment, and we could not be prouder. May your future be filled with success and fulfillment.”

The ceremony’s student speaker was LaRai Diamond-Fortune, who graduated last week with an Associate of Applied Science in criminal justice, with a focus on probation, parole, and systemic reform.

An advocate for second chances for justice-involved individuals, Diamond-Fortune spoke about how through Germanna, she was able to give herself a second chance.

“I returned to school after nearly two decades away. My first research assignment was a D — I almost quit,” she said. “But a professor reminded me, ‘You’ve been out of school for years. Don’t give up.’ And I didn’t. My joy for learning was reignited. I finally allowed myself to be the person I always wanted to be. I took many detours, but I made it back to the main road.”

According to a press release from Germanna, Diamond-Fortune plans to attend law school to “further her commitment to systemic reform and to empower justice-involved individuals through ethical leadership and creative outreach.”

The college is heading into the new year with credit enrollment up 5%, workforce and dual enrollment both up 18%, and African American enrollment up 11% over the previous year, according to its annual report.

Dr. Tashika Griffith will take over as the seventh permanent president of Germanna Community College effective January 1.

She comes to Germanna from the position of provost and chief campus officer at the Clearwater Campus of St. Petersburg State College in St. Petersburg, Florida, where she has been since 2022.

In addition to years in higher education, both as an adjunct professor and in administration, Griffith has taught public high school and served on the university police department at Florida Atlantic University.

She currently serves as an adjunct faculty member for the Virginia Commonwealth University School of Education’s Department of Educational Leadership.

Sharing This Story Strengthens Your Community. Share

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read last week's local obituaries

Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism

$8 a month supports great journalism

The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:

First to break the story of Stafford Board of Supervisors dismissing a citizen library board member for “misconduct,” without informing the citizen or explaining what the person allegedly did wrong.

First to explain falling water levels in the Rappahannock Canal.

First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project

Our media group also offers the most-extensive election coverage in the region and regular columnists like:

And our newsroom is led by the most-experienced and most-awarded journalists in the region — Adele Uphaus (Managing Editor and multiple VPA award-winner) and Martin Davis (Editor-in-Chief, 2022 Opinion Writer of the Year in Virginia and more than 25 years reporting from around the country and the world).

For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.

Your contributions 100% support our journalists.

Help us as we continue to grow!

Support FXBG Advance for $8 a month

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”