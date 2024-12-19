By Martin Davis

The weather will be cold, and a bit frightful at times, this weekend. But don’t let that stop you from bundling up, and trundling down to Richmond for the Dominion Energy

GardenFest of Lights 2024-2025 show.

This year’s theme is Homes & Habitats: A Celebration of Connection, and for the second year in a row this show at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden has been rated the Best Botanical Garden Holiday Lights show in the country by USA Today.

It’s become a popular holiday tradition with many families here in central Virginia, and as such advance purchase for tickets is required (Purchase Tickets).

Once settled in, however, there is plenty of open spaces to walk, and hot chocolate stations to warm your insides.

Depending upon your pacing and interest level, it takes about 45 minutes to comfortably walk and see everything that is available. Plan more time if you’re a photographer, a little less time if you plan to limit your stay to the main entranceway and the greenhouse.

For families with children, the play there’s a special section dedicated for the kids to explore, learn, and play.

For complete details about the event, visit the Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden information page about the show.

Take our virtual tour above, then bundle up and head out for a joyful evening of lights with family and friends.

