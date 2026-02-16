Government Meetings for the Week of February 15
Caroline County
No Board of Supervisors or School Board meetings this week
Fredericksburg
No City Council or School Board meetings this week
King George
Board of Supervisors and Service Authority Board meeting
Spotsylvania County
Wednesday — Planning Commission
Thursday — Board of Supervisors Budget Meeting
Stafford County
Tuesday — Board of Supervisors Meeting
Thursday — School Board Budget Work Session followed by Special Meeting
