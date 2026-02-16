By Martin Davis

EDITOR-IN-CHIEF

Email Martin

Caroline County

No Board of Supervisors or School Board meetings this week

Fredericksburg

No City Council or School Board meetings this week

King George

Board of Supervisors and Service Authority Board meeting

Spotsylvania County

Wednesday — Planning Commission

Thursday — Board of Supervisors Budget Meeting

Stafford County

Tuesday — Board of Supervisors Meeting

Thursday — School Board Budget Work Session followed by Special Meeting

