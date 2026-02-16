By Martin Davis

Tuesday’s meeting includes two recognitions, nine department reports and presentations, and two public hearings.

A presentation of a Proclamation in Honor of and Recognition of Black History Month ( Document )

Commissioner of the Revenue: CY2026 Reassessment (Presentation)

County Administration: FY2027 Proposed Budget (Document)

Capital Projects Transportation; Discuss and consider providing a letter of support for GWRC/FAMPO build grant application regarding the Rappahannock River Crossing Project (See meeting page for all documents)

Development services; consider amending the county’s developer security policy to add the Stafford County School Board as an exempt entity from developer security and performance agreement requirements (Document)

Finance; Consider authorizing the advertisement of a public hearing to issue $25 million in debt through the VDOE Literary Loan Program for renovations to Drew Middle School and related costs (Document)

Fire and rescue; Consider accepting the FY2026 Virginia Emergency Shelter Upgrade Assistance Grant and to budget and appropriate the grant funds (Document)

Sheriff; Consider authorizing the county administrator to apply for the Bureau of Justice Assistance FY2026 The Kevin and Avonte Program Grant to purchase equipment for the Sheriff’s Office Project Lifesaver Program (Document)

Community engagement; proclamation honoring and recognizing Kyle Bates (Document)