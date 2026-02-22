Caroline County

No meetings scheduled.

Fredericksburg

Share

King George

Spotsylvania County

Monday: School Board Work Session

Tuesday: Board of Supervisors meeting

Stafford County

Tuesday: Special Called School Board meeting (to approve the FY27 budget)

Tuesday: Board of Supervisors meeting

Wednesday: Planning Commission meeting

Thursday: Joint Board of Supervisors and School Board meeting

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.