Government Meetings for the Week of February 23
Caroline County
No meetings scheduled.
Fredericksburg
King George
Monday: School Board meeting
Spotsylvania County
Monday: School Board Work Session
Tuesday: Board of Supervisors meeting
Stafford County
Tuesday: Special Called School Board meeting (to approve the FY27 budget)
Tuesday: Board of Supervisors meeting
Wednesday: Planning Commission meeting
Thursday: Joint Board of Supervisors and School Board meeting
Local Obituaries
To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.