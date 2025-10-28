Become a Sustaining Member

By Martin Davis

EDITOR-IN-CHIEF

Email Martin

The federal shutdown is now in its 28th day. Most citizens to this point have found it more of an annoyance than a significant problem. Air travel is a bit trickier, national parks are closed, and wait times for calls to Social Security offices can run into hours.

This week, however, the consequences of the shut-down are beginning to bite people financially in significant ways.

Many government employees have now missed one full paycheck, and part of another paycheck. And while there are employees, particularly in the Defense Department, who have not lost pay, they may soon also see their paychecks stop.

The anxiety around this loss has been amplified because President Trump is threatening that, unlike in previous shutdowns, the government may not repay workers for lost wages.

In Fredericksburg, government people are turning to places like Loisann’s Hope House for assistance.

“We are getting a lot of calls for rental assistance,” said Cait Woodward, Hope House’s executive director. In particular, she continued, “we’re seeing an increase in requests from government workers for [help with] utilities or rent.”

Though recent numbers are not available, Woodward had seen the trend coming. In the first quarter of this year, Hope House handled 100 prevention referrals — calls from people facing missed rent payments or evictions — seeking financial assistance.

Woodward said the rate of calls in increasing, and that the “majority of people of are looking for rent.”

Going Beyond Government Workers

At the heart of the shutdown is a chicken-and-egg debate between Republicans and Democrats over healthcare costs. The tax credits that keep premiums low for people who purchase health insurance through the Affordable Care Act are expiring.

Senate Republicans want Senate Democrats to pass the Continuing Resolution that the House passed to keep the government open and then negotiate ACA subsidies.

Democrats want the subsidies negotiated first, and then they will pass the Continuing Resolution.

Up until now, the debate has been mostly academic. With the enrollment period for ACA health insurance now open, however, the reality of not having those subsidies is hitting.

On Tuesday, Virginia Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner issued a press release that spells out the increased costs that consumers can expect. For some people, premiums are up as much as 185%.

“The numbers don’t lie,” said the two senators in a joint press release. “Preliminary cost estimates are showing what we’ve been warning about for months: huge spikes in premium costs for Virginians enrolled in health care through the Affordable Care Act marketplace.”

For individuals or families between 100% and 138% for the federal poverty line, that means their premiums will jump $35 a month, to $76. Roughly 52,000 Virginians fall into this category with an average household income of just under $25,000.

In a press release last week, Kaine and Warner noted other potential impacts of elevated insurance rates:

94,000 Virginians unenrolled in health insurance through the ACA marketplace.

50,000 Virginians uninsured.

$295 million lost in federal funding.

$434 million lost in state Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

3,400 jobs lost.

$31 million lost in state and local tax revenue.

Their data comes from an analysis done by the Commonwealth Fund, which works on issues of access to healthcare and improved healthcare results for under-represented populations.

“If Congress takes no action to extend [the extended premium tax credits], nearly 5 million people are estimated to become uninsured in 2026, and insurance premium costs will soar for millions more,” according to the report.

SNAP Gets a Reprieve, but Food Insecurity a Growing Concern

At the same time as jumps in healthcare costs are landing, numerous states are warning people who receive assistance through the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) that funds may not be available on November 1.

Local governments in Fredericksburg, Spotsylvania, and Stafford began notifying local recipients two weeks ago that November funds would not be available should the government shutdown continue and advised them to take steps to prepare.

Today, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced that Virginia would deliver the benefits to SNAP beneficiaries the federal government won’t by creating a parallel system, the Virginia Emergency Nutrition Assistance (VENA). The system will deliver those funds via the same SNAP cards people currently use.

Unlike SNAP funds, however, which are delivered monthly, VENA funds will be delivered weekly.

Funds to pay for VENA are coming from the state surplus and will cost about $37 million a week. The first payments will go out on Monday, November 3.

Youngkin is also distributing an incremental $1 million into the food bank network. Those funds are being provided to shore up food banks in anticipation that families will need assistance over the weekend prior to November 3.

“We are pleased the governor has initiated an action that will be positive for hundreds of thousands of Virginians,” wrote Fredericksburg Area Food Bank CEO Dan Maher in a text message to the Advance, “including tens of thousands in our region, during a period of federal inaction.”

However, Maher, continued, while “this state support is helpful” it is not “sustainable, so it is still critical that our community generously rally around those who lean on communal charitable food assistance and that our community members also raise their voices in advocacy to our federal leaders to put an end to the widespread pain the shutdown is causing.”

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read last week's local obituaries

Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism

$8 a month supports great journalism

The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:

First to break the story of Stafford Board of Supervisors dismissing a citizen library board member for “misconduct,” without informing the citizen or explaining what the person allegedly did wrong.

First to explain falling water levels in the Rappahannock Canal.

First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project

Our media group also offers the most-extensive election coverage in the region and regular columnists like:

And our newsroom is led by the most-experienced and most-awarded journalists in the region — Adele Uphaus (Managing Editor and multiple VPA award-winner) and Martin Davis (Editor-in-Chief, 2022 Opinion Writer of the Year in Virginia and more than 25 years reporting from around the country and the world).

For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.

Your contributions 100% support our journalists.

Help us as we continue to grow!

Support FXBG Advance for $8 a month

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”