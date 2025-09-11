By Martin Davis

EDITOR-IN-CHIEF

Email Martin

Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors’ meeting got fishy toward the end.

Kevin Marshall (Berkeley District) noted during Board comments that the Lake Anna Advisory Committee held an emergency meeting last week about the hydrilla problem at the lake.

“Usually it’s the upper area of the lake,” he said, noting that area has dealt with the problem for about a dozen years and it’s usually handled with treatments.

“This year,” he continued, “hydrilla has taken to the lower end of the lake … basically from Boggs Creek … back to the dam on both sides of the lake.”

Funds from the Lake Anna Advisory Committee have been secured to treat about 40 additional acres of lake with a chemical that’s approved by Dominion and the Department of Wildlife Resources.

The problem, according to Marshall, is that this is a one-time fix to an on-going problem. A longer-term solution, he said, is to introduce a species of fish that consumes hydrilla.

Welcome Sterile Grass Carp

Marshall motioned that the county allocate $5,000 to purchase sterile grass carp, which are able consumers of hydrilla.

It’s not the first time that the county has turned to this fish to deal with the problem.

Marshall told the Advance in a phone call that in the 1990s this same fish was introduced into the lake to deal with hydrilla, but the results were not positive. Too many fish were put in and it “took more vegetation than was intended,” Marshall said.

In 2017 about 100 fish were introduced at the upper end of the lake, and of those that are still surviving (grass carp live five to 15 years), they are effectively consuming the hydrilla without taking too much of native vegetation.

The fish would be introduced this spring, and the number of fish introduced would be determined by DWR to ensure too many aren’t released. It’s likely to be between 300 and 500 fish.

Marshall said that Louisa will also likely be appropriating some money to help with the purchase of the carp.

The Board voted 7-0 in favor of purchasing the fish.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read last week's local obituaries

Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism

$8 a month supports great journalism

The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:

First to break the story of Stafford Board of Supervisors dismissing a citizen library board member for “misconduct,” without informing the citizen or explaining what the person allegedly did wrong.

First to explain falling water levels in the Rappahannock Canal.

First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project

Our media group also offers the most-extensive election coverage in the region and regular columnists like:

And our newsroom is led by the most-experienced and most-awarded journalists in the region — Adele Uphaus (Managing Editor and multiple VPA award-winner) and Martin Davis (Editor-in-Chief, 2022 Opinion Writer of the Year in Virginia and more than 25 years reporting from around the country and the world).

For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.

Your contributions 100% support our journalists.

Help us as we continue to grow!

Support FXBG Advance for $8 a month

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”