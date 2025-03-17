By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

Email Adele

The Historic Fredericksburg Foundation, Inc. announced this year’s preservation award recipients at its annual meeting on Saturday.

The Preservation Education Award went to John Hennessy, a retired National Park Service historian and past president of HFFI, for his extensive research and writing on the Civil War and for historic preservation advocacy.

The Pillar of the Community award went to the late John Willhide, another past HFFI president, for his work in establishing the organization’s Revolving Fund, which has enabled the rehabilitation and preservation of dozens of properties in downtown Fredericksburg. Willhide also served on the city’s first Board of Historic Buildings, precursor to the Architectural Review Board.

Victoria Matthews, who works in Fredericksburg’s tourism department, and Chris Williams, assistant director of the University of Mary Washington’s James Farmer Multicultural Center, received Special Recognition awards for establishing the city’s Civil Rights Trail.

The Benjamin T. Pitts Trust and Rappahannock Restoration received the Preservation Spark award for rehabilitating the frame duplex at 103-105 Amelia Street; and to Historic Smithfield-Brooke Foundation for preserving the historic Smithfield mansion and its mission of supporting local history and preservation.

The late Terrie James, longtime HFFI treasurer, received the Exceptional Service Award and Roger Engels received the Volunteer Award for many years of work as a historic property researcher for the organization’s Marker Committee.

