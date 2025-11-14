Become a Sustaining Member

By Sophie Hubbard

GUEST WRITER

Louise and husband, Will Jolley, cutting the ribbon for their new store. To their right is City Council Member Jannan Holmes. The people to their left are unidentified. Photo by Sophie Hubbard.

Downtown Fredericksburg's FLYKUP celebrated its official ribbon cutting on Thursday. The shop, owned by Louise Jolley, offers authentic Scottish goods and a traditional experience inspired by Jolley's hometown of Aberdeen, Scotland.

Downtown Fredericksburg’s FLYKUP celebrated its official ribbon cutting on Thursday. The shop, owned by Louise Jolley, offers authentic Scottish goods and a traditional experience inspired by Jolley’s hometown of Aberdeen, Scotland.

The ribbon-cutting marked a turning point for the store after the scaffolding covering the storefront was taken down. “It feels like the light has come out and everything feels more permanent now,” Jolley said.

Surrounded by family, friends, and local supporters, Jolley reflected on the role the community has played in launching her business. “It’s all about the people for me,” she said. “Obviously I need sales, but I love meeting people and building new friendships. That’s the big winner for me.”

Jolley also credited neighboring business owners for their encouragement, including Anita of Anita’s Café. “Anita has always been a great supporter. She would sit with me for hours talking about starting up, and I’m very thankful for her,” Jolley said.

As part of its commitment to community engagement, FLYKUP partners with the University of Mary Washington, hosting seven undergraduate business students for a hands-on learning experience. The students, enrolled in an upper-level marketing course, work directly with the shop to apply their studies to the real business world. “I knew I had a following, but I didn’t really understand how quickly that word was going to spread. These students have been an enormous help,” said Jolley.

Jolley describes FLYKUP as “more than just a store,” inviting customers to enjoy a complimentary fly cup, a coffee or tea paired with a pastry such as a croissant or shortbread, while they browse.

Located at 810 Caroline Street, FLYKUP is preparing for the holiday season with new gifts and products, continuing their mission to share Scottish culture and hospitality with the Fredericksburg community.

