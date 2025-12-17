Bolder Journalism for $8/Month

By Hailey Zeller

CORRESPONDENT

Photos courtesy of Latitudes

A vibrant, welcoming space brimming with stories, culture, and handcrafted treasures. Step inside, and the magic becomes clear.

“The warm glow and bright colors of [these] unique handmade products really draw people in,” says Chris Working, the owner of Latitudes Fair Trade at 800 Caroline Street in downtown Fredericksburg. “We want visitors to experience the diversity of cultures from around the world.”

Chris and his wife Lori have owned the Latitudes store in Fredericksburg since 2021; there are two other Latitudes locations in Staunton and Warrenton.

Every shelf in the shop tells a story—each item a connection to a distant place and the careful hands that crafted it. Here, gifts are more than objects, but they are expressions of care, intention, and meaning.

Latitudes isn’t a place for mass-produced trinkets. Every item, from mugs and scarves to jewelry and woven baskets, is artisan-made, ethically produced, and full of story. Personal favorites this season include warm, cozy socks, hats, and gloves to keep you snug during the holidays, and handcrafted jewelry remains a top choice for stocking stuffers.

Picture it: a handwoven scarf draped over a chair on Christmas morning, a delicate bracelet tucked into a stocking, or a vibrant mug filled with cocoa on a chilly afternoon. Each gift carries the warmth of someone’s hands across the world, and the thoughtfulness of the person giving it.

At Latitudes, gifts come with purpose. Every purchase supports fair wages, safe working conditions, and sustainable practices for artisans worldwide. “We hope visitors feel welcomed and appreciated, and know that by choosing fair trade, they’re making a difference in someone’s life,” Chris Working explains.

During a season often dominated by mass-produced products, Latitudes reminds shoppers that where gifts come from matters.

Holiday shopping at Latitudes is immersive. Textures, colors, and carefully arranged displays invite visitors to slow down, explore, and connect. The store is alive with stories of artisans, cultures, and traditions, creating a festive atmosphere infused with purpose.

Whether it’s a cozy scarf, a handcrafted ornament, or a piece of jewelry with personality, shoppers leave with more than a gift. They leave with connection, intention, and a sense of joy. Latitudes transforms holiday shopping from a checklist into a meaningful experience.

This holiday season, the truest kind of magic isn’t glitter or noise. It’s warmth, fairness, and the joy of choosing gifts that truly matter—a piece that carries the story of someone’s hands across the world.

That’s the magic of Latitudes Fair Trade.

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”