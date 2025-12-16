Bolder Journalism for $8/Month

By Sophie Hubbard

REPORTER

Birding: the identification and observation of wild birds in their natural habitat as a recreation.

Amy Gardner was no birder until a visit to Deep Creek, Maryland, where she noticed platforms on the edge of the deck. “What are those?” she asked her husband. He poured out bird feed and from the moment the birds approached, Gardner was entranced. The colors, the movement, and the binoculars in her hands formed a bond that would come to affect the birding community in downtown Fredericksburg.

On February 14, 2021, Gardner and her business partner, Lisa MarkowczBenoit, combined their complementary strengths to open the beloved shop Wren & Sparrow. “Lisa is the person who knows the most about birds that I’d ever met in my entire life,” said Gardner. MarkowczBenoit brought a lifetime of birding knowledge, while Gardner contributed her MBA and business savvy with a willingness to soak up everything she could.

MarkowczBenoit officially retired from the business in 2024, though Gardner still turns to her with questions. “Every day I learn something new,” Gardner says. “I learn it from customers, from online courses through Cornell, from reading. Birds, migration, seed…there’s always something.”

Wren & Sparrow is stocked with a carefully picked selection of seed, unique bird feeders, gifts, and other products designed to enhance interactions with birds. But the shop quickly became more than a retail space. During the pandemic, interest in birding exploded, but so did problems. Birds were getting sick because of improper care due to many people online ordering seed and feeders without guidance. Wren & Sparrow wanted to change that. “When you come here, you get people who are involved in the industry,” Gardner told the Advance. “We can answer questions and help you take care of your backyard birds.”

The business’s mission is simple: create a place where people can talk about birds, learn about birds, and feel welcomed by a knowledgeable, caring community. The customers reflect that same spirit. “Everyone who comes in is so kind,” Gardner says. “They care about the environment, the birds, each other, and they care about our community as well.”

To Gardner, the impact of birding stretches well beyond the activity itself. It can reduce stress, ease anxiety, support those coping with PTSD, and bring real joy. She said, “It’s such a happy thing … helping someone enjoy a hobby, or taking away stress for 20 minutes while they fill their feeders.”

Wren & Sparrow’s role in the community has grown over the years. It organizes and leads bird walks for the Fredericksburg Parks & Recreation Department at Old Mill Park, held the first and third Tuesday of each month from November through May. In just an hour, groups often spot 20 to 25 species.

Photo by Kevin Cress on Unsplash Gardner’s favorite bird? The tufted titmouse. “He’s so brave,” she smiles. “Any time I put out new seed or move something around, he’s the first one to show up. He’s here year-round.”

At the heart of everything for Gardner is this guiding thought: “When you want to see things and invite things into your yard, you’ve got to be a good steward,” she says. “If you’re unsure how to feed or care for your birds, come talk to us. It’s a fantastic hobby. It’s good for you personally, it’s good for the community, and it’s good for the birds.”

Whether you’re seeking gifts, backyard inspiration, or simply a moment of joy with birds, Wren & Sparrow at 807 Caroline St, is a place to connect, learn, and celebrate nature up close.

Sharing This Story Strengthens Your Community. Share

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read last week's local obituaries

Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism

$8 a month supports great journalism

The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:

First to break the story of Stafford Board of Supervisors dismissing a citizen library board member for “misconduct,” without informing the citizen or explaining what the person allegedly did wrong.

First to explain falling water levels in the Rappahannock Canal.

First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project

Our media group also offers the most-extensive election coverage in the region and regular columnists like:

And our newsroom is led by the most-experienced and most-awarded journalists in the region — Adele Uphaus (Managing Editor and multiple VPA award-winner) and Martin Davis (Editor-in-Chief, 2022 Opinion Writer of the Year in Virginia and more than 25 years reporting from around the country and the world).

For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.

Your contributions 100% support our journalists.

Help us as we continue to grow!

Support FXBG Advance for $8 a month

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”