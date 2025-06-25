By Hailey Zeller

There are parents working two jobs and still falling behind on their financial commitments. Many younger people are finding themselves locked out of the renters’ market. And a growing number of seniors on fixed incomes are being priced out of neighborhoods they’ve called home for decades.

The Faith Housing Coalition is hosting its 3rd Annual Housing Expo this Saturday at James Monroe High School from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., offering everything from free produce to financial counseling and housing assistance.

But at its heart, the event is also about empowerment.

“The Housing Expo is not just a one-day event,” said Sharon Glover, Founder of Faith Housing Coalition and organizer of the Housing Expo. “It's an essential, ongoing effort to connect Fredericksburg residents with the housing resources they urgently need.”

As home prices soar, and affordable housing options shrink — especially in the rental market — Glover sees a growing need for more-immediate solutions like that the organization offers.

In Fredericksburg, average rent topped $2,020 in May 2025, a 5 percent year-over-year jump, according to Zillow’s rental tracker shows. If that number is correct, it would put Fredericksburg on par with Fresno, California, which has the fastest rising year-over-year rent increases in the country, according to the Apartment List National Rent Report. Fresno’s average monthly rent has risen 5.9% year-over-year.

Such increases have many families staring at a housing cliff.

“The biggest issue [for most people] is price,” said Kim McClellan of the Fredericksburg Area Association of Realtors. “There just aren’t many homes on the market that are truly affordable. Under $600,000 is tough to find. Under $450,000 is even harder.”

She pointed to first-time homebuyers and young renters as the most affected. “If you're selling a home, you’ve built equity and can put down a bigger payment. But if you’re just starting out and trying to save for your first place, it’s incredibly difficult,” she said.

Renters are also feeling the pressure. “There’s more inventory on the rental market, but there’s also more demand,” McClellan added. “People can’t afford to buy, so they’re flooding the rental market instead. Which makes it even harder for lower-income families to find something affordable.”

Glover and McClellan both stressed the importance of connecting people with existing support systems such as Faith Housing Coalition’s financial counseling and assistance programs. These services can be the difference between a family facing displacement and one successfully budgeting to stay housed.

“It’s not hopeless,” McClellan said. “People just need help getting connected to the right programs, like budget support or emergency rental help.”

That’s where the Expo comes in.

“When families can manage their budgets, reduce debt, and meet basic needs like food without sacrificing rent or mortgage payments, they’re more likely to stay housed,” Glover said. “These wraparound services strengthen overall stability and help prevent housing loss before it starts.”

The Expo is part of Faith Housing Coalition’s year-round mission: to support low- to moderate-income residents through education, advocacy, and direct assistance. Success isn’t just attendance. “Success is seeing participants leave with actionable information that helps them take the next step toward homeownership, renting, or avoiding displacement,” Glover said.

“This work is deeply personal,” Glover said. “I’m committed to ensuring our community has access to safe, affordable housing and the support needed to thrive. Real change requires collaboration. It takes synergy to move this mission forward.”

“I wish more people knew they’re not alone—and that it’s okay to use the resources out there,” McClellan said. “All is not lost.”

