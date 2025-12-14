Bolder Journalism for $8/Month

By Drew Gallagher

HUMORIST

Many people have been critical of Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. of late, and it’s not because he believes vaccines cause autism or that Tylenol causes autism or that heroin doesn’t cause autism if used under the medical supervision of a desk clerk at a hotel room in South Dakota.

No, people are livid that RFK, Jr. wrote really bad poetry in an effort to woo a woman who was not his wife. (Here at the FXBG Advance my editors insist upon words like “woo” instead of the profanity-based verbiage that Kennedy prefers. And I’m sorry, when looking for a love poem rhyme for “squelch” it should never be “felch”.)

Infidelity and unqualification to dictate medical practice aside, many of us have been guilty of writing bad poetry at some point in our lives. And if I am being more honest than Kennedy was to his third wife, I, too, have written some bad poems in folly because of unrequited love or because a journalist who profiled me was quite fetching. Fortunately for readers of this column, not all of my bad poetry was lost to the Exeter Junior High School toilets after another failed attempt at wooing.

Like Thomas Jefferson before me, these poems were preserved in duplicate because I hoped that one day I would become Virginia’s #1 Humorist, and my public would clamor for more. Well, clamor no more.

I assume that future academics will refer to these poems as an example of my “Yellow Period”.

Yellow Duck (Antietam Lake c. 1976—aged 6)

Little Yellow Duck

I Never Heard The Word

F**k

Until My Father Said It

When The Brown Hawk Grabbed You

While We Were Feeding You Bread.

I Am Sad You Are Dead.

Yellow School Bus (Near Emerald Avenue c. 1982—aged 12)

Your Sweater Was Green

When Tom Was Mean

To You On The Bus.

I Would Have Caused a Fuss

Out Of Love and Not Lust.

But He Could Kick My Ass

So Defending You I Did Pass.

Like Terry Bradshaw To Lynn Swann.

As with all great writers, my style developed as I was exposed to more of the great poets and books. I was profoundly influenced by Edgar Allan Poe during junior high school until I learned what syphilis was and what it did to the human body.

Fortunately, one could not contract syphilis by playing Dungeons & Dragons, but it did sour me a bit on Poe. So, I transitioned to one of the great modern poets, Sting, in this ode to a girl in home economics class soon after getting a thesaurus for Christmas.

Synchronicity (Near Home Ec Ovens c. 1985—aged 15)

Every Cake You Bake

Every Time You See A Lake

I’ll Be Eyeing You.

Every Face You Make

Every Smile You Fake

I’ll Be Viewing You.

Every Photo You Take

Every Leaf You Rake

I’ll Be Observing You.

Every Earth You Quake

Every Bake You Cake

I’ll Be Gazing You.

With high school came an increased exposure to Shakespeare, Yeats, and Peter Gabriel era Genesis, so my poetry became more nuanced, and I discovered that not only did e.e. cummings not capitalize every word in every poem; he rarely used capitalization at all.

Selling Germany by the Pound (Frau Grugan’s Classroom c. 1987—aged purgatory)

Oh, how I miss you,

Sitting in French while Ich die in Deutsch.

If I had known that you might like me this year,

I, too, would have taken French--

the language of love, our love.

I hope you like the mix tape

Because I’m probably going to be grounded

After my parents see my grade in German.

But nothing can keep me from you, mon cheri,

Unless they find where I hid the extra car keys

And then I can’t really make it across Carsonia Avenue

Because there’s something moving in the sidewalk steam.

(See if you can find that last lyric on the mix tape. I really hope you like early Genesis with Peter Gabriel. He sings in French on “Games Without Frontiers.” At least I think it’s French. I know it’s not German.)

And just like RFK, Jr., I found that there is often an ionic bond (according to chemists, one of the strongest) that is forged in the relationship between an interviewer and the impossibly handsome subject of her profile piece which surprisingly left out the part about playing Dungeons & Dragons to avoid getting syphilis.

My Hemingway Nurse (Cell Phone Pre-Screening for Colonoscopy c. 2025, aged 55)

Are you allergic to anything?

--Only human suffering.

So is that a ‘no’?

--I could never say ‘no’ to you.

So that is a ‘yes’?

--Yes, yes and yes again. I will point to the sun and say it’s the moon…for you.

Are you allergic to the sun?

--Not the sun that exists in your eyes.

Do you have a history of skin cancer?

--My wife had a mole removed from her calf.

Your wife’s medical history is immaterial.

--Yes, ours is a forbidden love.

Most foods are forbidden for 24 hours before the procedure. Except clear fluids.

--My mind is as clear as the fluids.

Drink some Ginger Ale if you become nauseated.

--As the poet RFK, Jr. once wrote: I am a river.

Yes, there could be some flushing while you cleanse.

--Will you cleanse my soul too?

Just make sure you have someone to drive you home after the procedure.

Sharing This Story Strengthens Your Community. Share

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read last week's local obituaries

Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism

$8 a month supports great journalism

The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:

First to break the story of Stafford Board of Supervisors dismissing a citizen library board member for “misconduct,” without informing the citizen or explaining what the person allegedly did wrong.

First to explain falling water levels in the Rappahannock Canal.

First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project

Our media group also offers the most-extensive election coverage in the region and regular columnists like:

And our newsroom is led by the most-experienced and most-awarded journalists in the region — Adele Uphaus (Managing Editor and multiple VPA award-winner) and Martin Davis (Editor-in-Chief, 2022 Opinion Writer of the Year in Virginia and more than 25 years reporting from around the country and the world).

For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.

Your contributions 100% support our journalists.

Help us as we continue to grow!

Support FXBG Advance for $8 a month

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”