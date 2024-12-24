By Martin Davis

Dietrich Bonhoeffer found strength within during the darkest days of the Second World War. His writings speak to us this Christmas season with an unparalleled power.

We stand this Christmas season at a crossroads, knowing that the 2025 holiday season will be celebrated in a decidedly different society.

What that season will look like, however, is at this point largely unknown.

In the wake of the recent November election, half our community is optimistically anticipating a revitalization of the American economy and return to a “golden age”, while the other half is apprehensive about deteriorating democratic norms and the rollback of individual rights.

In a sharply divided Washington, where the country will be in December 2025 is well-nigh impossible to predict.

Also unknown is the direction Virginia will be moving next holiday season. Will Youngkin’s legacy be strong enough to carry Winsome Sears to the governor’s mansion? Despite his strong popularity ratings, his coattails have proven of little worth, as he lost both houses in the General Assembly in 2023. Sears’ legislative achievements are thin, leaving her a minimal track record to run on.

Or will Abigail Spanberger continue to build upon her success as an across-the-aisle legislature and put Virginia on a more-progressive path? She leaves Washington with major legislative victories and the respect of both Democrats and more-moderately oriented Republicans.

In a sharply divided state, it’s up for grabs.

And here in the 540, much remains to decided. Will the rollback of the conservatives in Spotsylvania serving on the School Board continue? Will the scandal that roiled the Stafford Board of Supervisors cost those closest to the events their seats? And will the pro-density, pro-data center City Council in Fredericksburg hold its supermajority, or lose ground to a group of citizens vocal in their frustrations?

These issues matter.

But for more people than too many of us care to think about, their struggles this holiday season are of a more-basic reality.

Rosa, who asked we not use her last name, and her grandson, of whom she has custody, are spending the holidays with a neighbor. The two were evicted from their house this year.

They can’t stay much longer, and Rosa is concerned about where to turn next. She’s hoping to have enough money to secure a room at an extended stay hotel, but that’s not a done deal.

“I talk to god every day,” she tells the Advance, “because that’s where my strength comes from.”

Her hope for the new year is simple: “I just pray for a place to stay.”

Her grandson, by contrast, is still too young to fully understand what is going on. He feels safe with Rosa, and area charities have seen to it that he has a wonderful Christmas morning.

There are days, she says, she wants to give up. “But then,” she added, “what happens [to my grandson]?”

Joanne, another senior who spoke with the Advance, isn’t facing Rosa’s challenges, but faces the holidays alone.

“I’m the only person left in my family,” she says. “I’m by myself.”

As for Rosa, local nonprofit groups support Joanna with meals and a few presents, and for these she is grateful. But they do not make or break her season.

As a child, her family didn’t celebrate with trees and presents. Her father worked for the State Department and she often spent the holidays overseas with him. “We would follow the traditions of the country we were in,” she said.

Now, as then, she leans on faith. And that is enough.

“I’m very satisfied with how I will spend my holidays.”

A Season of Waiting

Christmas Day is for children; but the power of the Christmas season is found in Advent — whether one embraces faith or not.

For Christians, Advent is the five-week of period of waiting leading to Christmas. The waiting, and the learning that comes with it, are what Christians are to embrace.

Few captured that better than Dietrich Bonhoeffer, a celebrated German theologian who was one of the leaders of the Confessing Church. Formed in 1934 by moderate Protestants concerned with German evangelicals who embraced Nazism, the church came under the scrutiny of the Nazis, and by 1938 they had banned Bonhoeffer from Berlin. In 1940, they banned him from public speaking.

In 1943, Bonhoeffer was arrested. He would never leave prison, being executed by hanging on April 9, 1945, at Flossenbürg. The camp was liberated 14 days later.

The small book Dietrich Bonhoeffer’s Christmas Sermons records many of his Advent writings. None more poignant that the letter he sent to his fiancé, Maria van Wedemeyer, on December 19, 1944 — his final season of Advent.

Trying to reassure Wedemeyer and his other family members, Bonhoeffer wrote:

The old children’s song about the angels says, “two to cover me, two to wake me,” and we grown-ups are no less in need than children of preservation, night and morning, by kindly, unseen powers. So you mustn’t think I’m unhappy. Anyway, what do happiness and unhappiness mean? They depend so little on circumstances and so much more on what goes on inside us.

Commentators and historians have long noted that it was during this period — when Bonhoeffer was imprisoned in the very restrictive environment of Prinz-Albrecht-Strasse (early incarcerations at Tegal, while not pleasant, were less austere) — that Bonhoeffer found peace within himself about the events in the wider world, and within his own life.

What Goes on Inside

The challenges before us all are real.

This holiday season, we would do well to remember the lesson that Bonhoeffer learned in his final days. That our happiness depends less on circumstances than on what goes on inside ourselves.

For Rosa and Joanna, what is happening within themselves is all they have to hold to this Christmas. And in this, they have found strength beyond what most of us know.

May we all find happiness and strength within this Christmas season, and may we use that to strengthen those around us.

There are many exceptional nonprofit organizations in our community that are assisting the growing number of people in our community who are struggling with basic needs, such as housing, food, and clothing. Please consider committing both time and money this coming year to Hope House, Healthy Generations, and the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank.

