Bolder Journalism for $8/Month

On Saturday, Virginia will install Abigail Spanberger as the first woman governor of the Commonwealth. The Advance will be in Richmond covering the event. This story highlights four local businesses that will be taking part in the Made in Virginia Market Friday morning, just one of the many events throughout the weekend.

By Sophie Hubbard

WRITER



Four small businesses from Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania will take part in the Made in Virginia Market in Richmond this Friday, January 16. The event launches Governor-elect Abigail Spanberger’s inaugural weekend and highlights local businesses from across Virginia.

The market runs from 3-8 PM at the 17th Street Market in Shockoe Bottom and features more than 40 Virginia-based vendors and artisans, live music, and a special guest appearance. The event is free and open to the public, giving Virginians a chance to shop local and discover products from communities across the state.

Among the participating vendors are Biscuit Batch from Spotsylvania and Fredericksburg-based businesses Jus Pop’N, Natural Scentiments, and Sprelly. Together, the four businesses reflect the creativity and local pride that continue to define the Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania small business community.

For Biscuit Batch, the Made in Virginia Market offers an opportunity to connect with fellow vendors and customers while serving their Sweet & Savory Smothered Biscuits. “I am looking forward to seeing other local Made in Virginia businesses and seeing all the people who support us small business owners,” owner Jessica Danielle shared.

This Spotsylvania business sources nearly 90 percent of its ingredients from local vendors, reinforcing its commitment to supporting local farmers. After visiting the booth, Biscuit Batch hopes customers leave with a greater appreciation for locally made food and “our stance on supporting local food instead of over-processed ingredients.”

Also joining the celebration is Jus Pop’N, a Fredericksburg-based gourmet popcorn company that will showcase a curated selection of its most popular flavors from a lineup of more than 40, along with a special flavor created in honor of the Governor.

As a Black woman-owned small business, Jus Pop’N views participation in the inaugural market as a meaningful opportunity to represent both its community and its values. “Made in Virginia represents pride, authenticity, and resilience,” the owners shared. “Every bag of popcorn is not just a snack—it’s a reflection of local excellence and the power of small businesses in shaping Virginia’s identity.”

Fredericksburg will also be represented by Natural Scentiments and Sprelly, bringing their products to Richmond for the inaugural market.

Natural Scentiments, owned by Brenda Faust-Thomas, creates handcrafted body care products including soaps, body butters, salts, and beard butter, all made without harmful chemicals or preservatives. Faust-Thomas said she is looking forward to a well-attended market where she can introduce new customers to her wellness-focused products while celebrating the launch of the Made in Virginia Market. “This is a huge honor to be recognized as a Made in Virginia business,” she shared. “It represents recognition and visibility—not just for Natural Scentiments, but for small businesses across Virginia.”

Producing gourmet nut butter spreads and jellies designed to be mixed and matched is Sprelly: a shop offering creative takes on the classic peanut butter and jelly. This Fredericksburg company’s products are intended for everyday use, whether for snacking, cooking, or baking.

Taking place during Governor-elect Abigail Spanberger’s inaugural weekend in Richmond, the Made in Virginia Market brings together businesses from across the state, including four from Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania. The free, public event offers visitors a chance to support local vendors while celebrating community and small business during this moment Spanberger’s transition.

Sharing This Story Strengthens Your Community. Share

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read last week's local obituaries

Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism

$8 a month supports great journalism

The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:

First to break the story of Stafford Board of Supervisors dismissing a citizen library board member for “misconduct,” without informing the citizen or explaining what the person allegedly did wrong.

First to explain falling water levels in the Rappahannock Canal.

First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project

Our media group also offers the most-extensive election coverage in the region and regular columnists like:

And our newsroom is led by the most-experienced and most-awarded journalists in the region — Adele Uphaus (Managing Editor and multiple VPA award-winner) and Martin Davis (Editor-in-Chief, 2022 Opinion Writer of the Year in Virginia and more than 25 years reporting from around the country and the world).

For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.

Your contributions 100% support our journalists.

Help us as we continue to grow!

Support FXBG Advance for $8 a month

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”