By Martin Davis

EDITOR-IN-CHIEF

Email Martin

Risers viewed from Bank Street early Saturday morning as the city prepares for the inauguration of Virginia’s 75th governor, Abigail Spanberger. All photos by Martin Davis.

The streets around Capitol Square were quiet this morning, with police cordoning off access to traffic around the square. But around the wrought iron fencing that rings the Square’s perimeter, people were lined up, upbeat, and chattering along 9th Street as they waited to find their seats for the inauguration of Virginia’s 75th governor, and first female governor — Abigail Spanberger.

People were lined up early Saturday morning along 9th Street to gain entry to the gubernatorial inauguration.

Among that crowd, a number of people from Stafford and Fredericksburg were in line awaiting entry.

Some of the locals awaiting entry to the inauguration, from left to right: Tricia and Howard Rudat, Nick and Jeanette Cadwallender, Lisa and David Durham, an unidentified woman, and George Solley.

While the governor doesn’t take the oath of office until noon, her face was already on the board in the lobby of the Patrick Henry Building, just behind the State House where many media are stationed for the event, welcoming people to the commonwealth.

Here are some other sights from the morning around Capitol Square. Stay with the Advance throughout the day for coverage of the inauguration.

