FXBG Advance

FXBG Advance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Leo Watkins's avatar
Leo Watkins
8m

Well this was informative. Thank you.

Sad, but informative. Look forward to hearing any response, but this certainly explains a lot.

I continue to wish Ms Uphaus well. Her work has been a bright light on the local scene.

As for the others, I think for once, I'll follow my Mother's advice for when I didn't have anything nice to say.....

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Leigh Anne Van Doren · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture