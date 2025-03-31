By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

Fredericksburg City Council and the School Board will meet tomorrow at 6 p.m. for a joint work session to discuss the budget for fiscal year 2026, which begins July 1.

The agenda includes financial presentations from both city and school division staff, followed by a general budget discussion.

The School Board’s budget proposes a $38.7 million transfer from the city’s general fund to support the total $65.2 million operating budget. This includes a 5% salary increase 5% salary increase, operating costs for the new Gladys West Elementary School, increased health insurance rates, and new elementary instructional assistants to support the division’s youngest learners.

Fredericksburg City Manager Tim Baroody is recommending a 3-cent increase to the real estate tax rate to support the city’s $136.7 million total budget, which includes $37 million for the school division.

Tomorrow’s joint budget discussion comes during a time of uncertainty regarding federal funding to localities and local school districts. Federal grants make up about $6.2 million of the school division’s budget and staff consider some of the grants—especially those for Head Start and Medicaid—to be at risk.

Meeting Details

Location & time: Walker-Grant Center, 210 Ferdinand Street, 6 p.m.

Agenda

Watch online at Regional WebTV

