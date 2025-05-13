By Martin Davis

Spotsylvania Supervisor Kevin Marshall and Kalahari resort general manager Brian Shanle cut the ribbon on the new Kalahari Resorts and Conventions in Spotsylvania. Photo: April Milupi.

Even in its construction phase, Kalahari elicits a “Wow” from people driving past on Interstate 95 or along Route 1.

That “wow” will shift to awe in November 2026 when the convention center and waterpark open to the public.

People are going to “walk in that front door and go, ‘oh my goodness,’ I had no idea of the scale, the quality, the beauty, the scope. There’s so much to do, I don’t even know which way to turn and get going,” executive vice president of Kalahai Resorts & Conventions Bill Otto told the Advance.

The sense of awe comes in part from the company’s close connection to Africa. When the Nelson family first began to explore the indoor waterpark business, Otto said, two concepts dominated the industry — a Caribbean theme or a Wisconsin Northwoods-inspired theme.

The Nelson family wanted a different approach and ended up aligning on Africa. It’s a continent that the family has become attached to. “Our design is deeply rooted in African influences,” Otto said. “Guests will see authentic African paintings and artwork that truly reflect the spirit of the Kalahari name.”

Wedding Business and Pleasure

The ribbon-cutting last Wednesday was a celebration of the excitement the company is well on its way to delivering to the region.

Arial view of construction at the new Kalahari Resorts and Conventions site in Spotsylvania. Photo Courtesy: Kalahari Resorts and Conventions.

Not only is Kalahari Resorts & Conventions’ theme different from that of its competitors, its business model is as well. Kalahari is a smash-up of two businesses that has proven a winner for the company — resorts (including the waterpark, dining, and various entertainment options) and conventions.

The combination is synergistic, according to Otto.

“Imagine visiting Kalahari for the first time to attend a meeting. During a coffee break, you take a walk around the resort – and that’s when you discover just how much there is for families to enjoy. It brings people back for a vacation,” Otto explained. On the flip side, families who visit for leisure often come across the convention side of the business, which leads to people bringing their company or association to Kalahari.

“It’s the intersection of these two experiences,” Otto said, “that makes Kalahari work.”

Entertainment

The waterpark gets much of the attention, of course, and for good reason. At some 175,000 square feet, it will be the largest indoor waterpark in Virginia. It’s the cornerstone of the family entertainment side of the business.

Adjacent to the indoor waterpark is an outdoor waterpark as well.

But enjoying the waterpark is just the start of things to do at Kalahari. The site also features Tom Foolerys arcade, which will occupy 100,000 square feet.

Otto also noted that there are “12 food-and-beverage concepts, including four of our signature restaurant concepts, which include a Double Cut Steakhouse, Sortino’s Italian restaurant, Cinco Niños Mexican restaurant, and B-Lux, which features burgers, shakes and fries.”

Otto stressed that the “onsite amenities are not exclusive to resort guests, we welcome the entire community to come out and enjoy what we’re creating.”

Conventions

If family entertainment and dining anchor one side of the business, conventions will anchor the other.

There are 907 guest rooms to host those who travel to Spotsylvania to attend conventions. The convention center itself is 150,000 square feet and features two large ballrooms (one at 30,000 square feet, and one at 20,000 square feet), as well as surface parking.

The site is already capturing attention.

Though the facility doesn’t open until November 2026, Otto says there are already 60 group booking contracts signed.

Among the businesses that Kalahari attracts are state association businesses, Otto said. This should prove a popular option, as Kalahari sits halfway between D.C. and Richmond. “There is no other venue in the region when it comes to the size and scope of our meeting and convention space.”

The Local Take

When Kalahari was being debated locally, one concern expressed by citizens was possible traffic issues.

Otto says this is a concern with all the sites Kalahari has built.

“If you to look back at our experiences in the Pocono Mountains, Pennsylvania, and Round Rock, Texas, we initially heard the same feedback in both of those marketplaces. But people would now say, ‘We didn’t even realize Kalahari was there – it just blends into the daily flow of traffic.’ I believe we’ll see that same dynamic play out here as well.”

Part of the reason Otto is confident that this will be the case is that arrivals and departures to the resort “typically avoid peak traffic hours, with most guests coming and going between 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.”

As for the costs to locals who take advantage of the site’s amenities, Otto notes that final pricing hasn’t been set, but that at the businesses’ other sites, waterpark passes begin at $59 per person.

Food prices range depending on the restaurant one visits. Lunch or dinner at B-Lux will probably run between $15 and $18 a person. The steakhouse will likely match the prices at some of the more-upscale steakhouses in Fredericksburg.

Giving Back

Because of its deep ties to Africa, Kalahari Resorts & Conventions has committed its charitable efforts to expanding access to clean and safe water for communities across the continent.

According to the company’s 2024 giving report, more than $5.4 million has been invested in clean-water solutions, and almost 135,000 people have, or will soon, gain access to clean water.

Projects are currently underway in eight African nations. The goal is to ultimately bring clean water to 1 million Africans.

