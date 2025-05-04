Arthur Anderson

Stafford

Bruce Edward Armstrong Jr.

Fredericksburg

“A proud Navy veteran, Bruce dedicated 20 years of his life to serving his country as a submariner. He was committed to his duties, working diligently and with integrity. After each deployment, his wife and children eagerly awaited his return on the pier—Bruce often among the last to disembark, always ensuring his responsibilities were fulfilled to the very end. Upon retiring, Bruce and his family settled in Virginia, where he lived for the next 36½ years.

Bruce cherished time with his grandchildren, creating countless joyful memories. Whether building tents for backyard camping, painting rocks, enjoying tea parties, fishing, or simply playing and working in the yard, his presence was a constant source of love and fun.”

Linda R. Beach

Stafford

“She is survived by a family who will love her forever … And we must never forget her work family of 33 years at the Rappahannock Regional Jail, who held a special place in her heart.

As Linda would have it, please share a smile and a laugh with others as your expression of sympathy.”

Denise Ethel Brown

Spotsylvania

“In retirement, Denise embraced a life of calm joy and close connection. For the past 13 years, she could often be found with a book in hand—whether reading or listening—crocheting with care, or proudly supporting her granddaughter in every new endeavor. Her role as ‘Yiayia’ brought her the greatest fulfillment, and she poured her heart into her family each and every day.”

Mary Elizabeth “Mary Beth” Cameron

Fredericksburg

“Mary Beth served as a lector, Eucharistic Minister, and co-leader of the Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults (RCIA) program at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church. Her decade-long leadership of RCIA helped countless people join the Catholic Church. Mary Beth also taught math part-time at Holy Cross Academy for 10 years.

In her free time, she was also an avid gardener and bird watcher — hobbies she shared with her husband and passed down to her sons. She was also a crossword enthusiast whose day was never done until she completed The New York Times puzzle.”

Ray Edward Evelsizer

Stafford

“Ray was employed by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and worked at the FBI Academy, Quantico, VA. He retired from the FBI after 25 years of federal government service. Ray was also a well respected Master Plumber in the Fredericksburg area. He was known for his reliability, excellent customer service and troubleshooting skills.”

Oscar “Wayne” Johnson

Stafford

“Wayne was an avid outdoorsman who loved fishing and hunting. He spent much of his working life in construction, specializing in remodels with Pierpoint.”

Charyl T. Miller

King George

Alice Frances Poole

Fredericksburg

“Her life had been busy raising her three sons; watching and supporting their sporting events and school activities. Alice loved to bowl and learned to play golf; but quilting became a full-time hobby. Many quilts have been donated to facilities that support victims of domestic abuse. Alice was a woman of substance and is worthy of remembrance.”

Ann A. Richards

Fredericksburg

“Born with a natural gift for teaching and compassion, Ann studied Early Childhood Education at James Madison University, where she formed lifelong bonds with her sorority sisters. After graduating, she spent six years shaping young minds as a teacher of kindergarten through third grade, remembered fondly by her students and colleagues alike.

Ann had a deep love for music and found joy attending James Taylor concerts, where the songs she cherished became the soundtrack of her life. She also enjoyed spending quiet hours reading and sharing laughter with her dear college friends.”

Gladys Rachel Staples

Fredericksburg

“She loved her family with all her heart. Growing up she could be heard singing through the house all the time. She loved being outside in God's beautiful country working on her flowers. She was the happiest person we ever knew. She would always smile and greet you with a hug. Her laugh was a joy to hear.”

Michael Ray Sanders

Spotsylvania

“Michael was renowned for his vibrant personality and ability to light up any room with his stories and infectious laughter. A true entertainer, he held a deep passion for history, particularly that of his beloved country, which he served with pride. His hobbies were a testament to his zest for life; he was an active member of the Southern Cruisers in Virginia, relished his time at the Maryland Renaissance Faire, and enjoyed portraying Captain Smith in Titanic re-enactments. Michael’s joy was also found in cruising in his slingshot, riding motorcycles, and spending cherished moments with his grandchildren, as well as playing with his dogs, Kota and Chai.”

Wayne William Staples

Fredericksburg

“Wayne and his wife, Patsy, celebrated their 51st wedding anniversary this past March. They met when Patsy was 14 and Wayne was 17 years old. He built their home for them and their two children where they shared many memories together.

Wayne had many hobbies. When he wasn’t outside fixing things, he was in the garage learning new songs on his steel guitar. Throughout the 70s, 80s, and much of the 90s, he could be found on Friday and Saturday nights playing his steel guitar for The Country Express band as well as other local bands. He also loved watching the Dallas Cowboys. His favorite hobbies, though, were spending time with his family and going to dinner with his wife.”

George F. Thomas Sr.

Fredericksburg

“George had a lifelong love of sports, both as a fan and a player. He especially cherished the time spent playing golf with his son, creating lasting memories on the course together.”

Craig Rarnell Washington

Fredericksburg

“In his early years, Craig cultivated the relationship he had with his father. He diligently learned all of the tricks of the cement mason trade. The bond that these two had was unbreakable.



Craig got married to a loving wife in 1998. He was a proud father of two and said that his greatest life accomplishment was his children.



Everyone who knew Craig said that he had a great smile and that he was the life of the party. He was always seeking merriment.”

Deborah Joan Wilcox

Fredericksburg

Robert Joseph Willis Sr.

Fredericksburg

