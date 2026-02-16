By Adele Uphaus

The King George Board of Supervisors and Service Authority Board of Directors meets Tuesday beginning at 5:30 p.m.

The meeting starts with public comments, followed by reports from board members. Then the Board of Supervisors will approve its consent agenda, which includes approval of warrants issued against the capital improvement, economic development, tourism, library, general, and parks and recreation fund; minutes from the January 20 meeting; and the Sheriff’s annual report.

The Service Authority Board of Directors meeting will then convene.

Service Authority Board of Directors Meeting

Consent Agenda

Approval of warrants

Approval of meeting minutes

Presentation

Monthly report from Inboden Environmental Services.

Action Items

Approval of memorandum of agreement with Dahlgren Innovation Hub.

Discussion Items

Sealed bid submittals from Service Authority’s surplus property sale.

General Manager’s Report and Secondary Public Comments

Board of Supervisors Meeting

Public Hearings

Application for a special exception permit to construct a medium scale solar energy facility on 24 acres, currently zoned agricultural, at 8375 Powhatan Road. Link to staff report.

Request from landowners for an exception to the 600-foot block length requirement for one proposed street in the Eagle Bay subdivision. Link to staff report.

Presentations

Annual report for fiscal year 2025 from George Washington Regional Commission.

Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy from GWRC

Site inventory planning grant from GWRC. Grant would hire a consultant to conduct a site evaluation study with the goal of identifying potential business ready sites in the region.

Action Items

Application from Green Energy Ventures for a rezoning from agricultural to industrial of 317 acres at the corner of Kings Highway and Bloomsbury Road, for the construction of a data center, and a special exception to allow buildings exceeding 50 feet in height. Links to the staff report, traffic impact analysis, economic impact analysis, and other information are available at the agenda site.

Information Items

Regular reports from

Meeting Details

