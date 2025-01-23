By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

Learning Lane stormwater repairs, photo courtesy Fredericksburg City.

Emergency stormwater repairs on Learning Lane that have caused the road to be closed since last summer are expected to conclude in April, the City of Fredericksburg announced today.

“The project is now expected to be completed by April 11, 2025, with ongoing pipe installation through March and final bank restoration, seeding and paving scheduled for early April,” a press release about the work states.

The project involved the installation of new stormwater culvert pipes, and more than half of those—totaling 480 feet—have been installed as of this month. Sanitary sewer rerouting has also been completed.

“It was discovered that soils previously tested as a reusable material are, in fact, unsuitable for the structural integrity of the project,” the press release states. “Borrow material (suitable replacement soil) is being brought onto the project site to provide structurally sound material around the culverts and under the new road.”

Erosion of the embankment at Learning Lane “had encroached within six feet of the paved roadway,” which caused the project to start during the 2024-25 school year.

“The City acknowledges the significant inconvenience caused by this project, particularly to nearby schools and neighborhoods affected by detour routes, as this essential project progresses,” the press release states.

The City also announced the following stormwater infrastructure work:

Completion of a new 54” storm drainage relining between Kingsmill and Twin Lake Drive.

Completion of a new storm water culvert relining at Stonewall Drive.

Completion of a 15” storm water repair and culvert relining at Morningside Drive.

Completion of design and awarding of a construction contract on a drainage ditch repair on William Street, just west of Emancipation Highway.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read last week's local obituaries

Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism

$8 a month supports great journalism

The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:

First to break the story of Stafford Board of Supervisors dismissing a citizen library board member for “misconduct,” without informing the citizen or explaining what the person allegedly did wrong.

First to explain falling water levels in the Rappahannock Canal.

First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project

Our media group also offers the most-extensive election coverage in the region and regular columnists like:

And our newsroom is led by the most-experienced and most-awarded journalists in the region — Adele Uphaus (Managing Editor and multiple VPA award-winner) and Martin Davis (Editor-in-Chief, 2022 Opinion Writer of the Year in Virginia and more than 25 years reporting from around the country and the world).

For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.

Your contributions 100% support our journalists.

Help us as we continue to grow!

Support FXBG Advance for $8 a month

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”