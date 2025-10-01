Rethinking Candidate Forums in Fredericksburg

As election season unfolds in Fredericksburg, I am grateful for the many opportunities to hear from candidates running for city office. Local forums—well-organized by groups like the League of Women Voters and the NAACP—help shed light on citywide issues and provide voters with a broad perspective. However, a persistent gap remains: while I can hear from all the candidates together, I seldom have the chance to learn more deeply about only those running for council or school board in my own ward.

Why not also hold forums focused exclusively on the candidates competing in each ward? This would allow residents direct access to discussions relevant to their unique neighborhood concerns—public safety, school boundaries, traffic, and development—which can vary greatly from ward to ward. This is especially important given that school board elections, like city council contests, are also ward-based and directly affect families and students in specific neighborhoods.

Ward-specific forums bring clear benefits. They promote an in-depth dialogue on hyper-local issues that might not surface in broader citywide events. Voters could pose targeted questions and make more informed decisions about their direct representatives on both the city council and the school board. Additionally, these gatherings might reach residents who feel disconnected from city politics, offering a closer, more personal look at their prospective leaders. Importantly, if a candidate chooses not to participate in a ward-focused forum, it speaks volumes about their level of interest in listening to and engaging with the ward’s voters.

At the same time, there are challenges to consider. More narrowly focused events require additional volunteer time, planning, and resources. Smaller forums may draw less media attention or candidate participation, and too many events could even overwhelm voters or foster division when community unity is needed.

Still, I believe the positives outweigh the negatives. Ward forums would not replace citywide ones; rather, they would complement them, deepening democracy and helping ensure all neighborhoods have their voices heard. I urge our local civic organizations to consider making room for both in future election cycles—because every voter benefits from hearing about issues closest to home, whether for city council or school board.

Phil Huber

Fredericksburg

