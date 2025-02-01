By Michael Parkyn

Stafford County

I’ve been a parent of Stafford County Public Schools students — seven, in all — since 2003 and will retain that status until 2032, so you could say I’ve got skin in the game. That led me to join over 200 volunteers who serve on Stafford’s school board advisory committees, each tasked to serve as connective tissue to inform residents of issues at SCPS and keep the school board connected to the community’s priorities.

Notable challenges at SCPS include the troubled septic system at Hartwood Elementary (a school that has been in operation since John F. Kennedy was president!), the hot water pipe that ruptured hours before it would have scalded Rodney Thompson Middle School students, and the recurring nightmare of faculty exodus to higher pay in Prince William County.

These are warning signs of impending systemic failure, when the county will be unable to prevent the closure of schools due to material condition, lack of ability to buy classroom trailers quickly enough, and outflow of faculty/staff. When that happens, class sizes will balloon to the point that severely impacts student learning. Transportation budgets will soar as more students ride more miles on school buses. Discipline and health problems at overcrowded schools will worsen, playing fields will become sites for classroom trailers, and the additional load on remaining buildings will cause a death spiral of increasing cost and decreasing student outcomes.

Sadly, many of us ask the wrong question (I was one of them): “Given that I see the problem and have all of the information, SCPS must be mismanaged. Why?” It’s understandable — when frustrated taxpayers feel helpless, blaming others tends to feel like action . It’s a comforting narrative — if they’re wrong, we must be right.

Right?

Wrong. Almost all of us know SCPS employees who are dedicated, often underpaid professionals; this flies in the face of our assumptions. We have fixed on the wrong givens and arrived at satisfying but wrongheaded conclusions.

If, instead, we accepted the competence and dedication of SCPS officials as givens, a different question could be asked: “Given that I’ve identified a problem and know SCPS is staffed by competent professionals, what don’t I know?” This question may not give us the rush of identifying a villain, and may even lead us to realize we play roles in the problem.

Asking this question helped me realize that I was expecting noisy businesses to be kept away from my bedroom community but I didn’t want to pay the residential taxes that become necessary when one’s county doesn’t generate enough business tax revenue. That led me to see that SCPS is working to stave off inevitable failure due to chronic underfunding — that until my county’s leaders confront the revenue problem that led to underfunding, SCPS will remain on the path to failure. And if they don’t take prompt action, the schools will fail.

Asking questions is easy, but asking the right question can be difficult. In an era of disinformation, impatience, and uncertainty, we must avoid the temptation to blame convenient culprits, especially when prominent leaders encourage us to do so. Instead, we must choose the right assumptions and ask the right questions if we are to get at the right answers. Faith in the people around us — in this case, our hard working neighbors at SCPS — is the right place to start.

Share

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read Last Week's Obituaries

Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism

$8 a month supports great journalism

The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:

First to break the story of Stafford Board of Supervisors dismissing a citizen library board member for “misconduct,” without informing the citizen or explaining what the person allegedly did wrong.

First to explain falling water levels in the Rappahannock Canal.

First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project

Our media group also offers the most-extensive election coverage in the region and regular columnists like:

And our newsroom is led by the most-experienced and most-awarded journalists in the region — Adele Uphaus (Managing Editor and multiple VPA award-winner) and Martin Davis (Editor-in-Chief, 2022 Opinion Writer of the Year in Virginia and more than 25 years reporting from around the country and the world).

For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.

Your contributions 100% support our journalists.

Help us as we continue to grow!

Support FXBG Advance for $8 a month

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”