Water is something that most of us take for granted. Want to wash dishes, take a shower, water your garden? No worries, just turn on a spigot! Last night, however, I got a glimpse of the possible future of Stafford County and it was terrifying. I was at the December 16 Stafford Board of Supervisors meeting and one after another, citizens spoke about water-related concerns.

First up were two individuals representing an entire street of residents from Hartwood whose wells have gone dry in the past several months since a new housing development came in. Over the course of the evening, others from that street talked about their need to purchase water at Giant and/or to pay for a new well (at a cost of $20,000!). Their tales were harrowing and heartbreaking.

Others spoke of beautiful wetland/swamp near the Stafford landfill, previously home to eagles and ospreys, fish, beavers and other wildlife. Suddenly, in September 2025, the water table dropped dramatically and the previously vibrant ecosystem is now barren and dry. While drought has been blamed for this by county officials, the citizens presented data that contradicted this facile (and apparently false) explanation. I almost cried when two women referenced eagles who have left their homes and beavers who have been hit by cars as they venture from their dens in a futile search for a new place to live.

There were also speakers who have taken the time to do research on possible solutions to mitigate continued and additional harm to our wild areas and waterways, and who provided charts and graphs. I hope the Board of Supervisors read over and digest this information, and think about all that was shared on December 16 before making decisions about water-guzzling data centers. Most of the BOS appeared attentive and concerned during citizen comments, however one fought back yawns and another was staring at a laptop for much of the commentary period. I hope that the new Board, who will begin their term in January, will do better in this regard.

Thank you to all the residents who came out last night and voiced very real concerns. Keep doing the hard work of speaking out. Sometimes it works and change for the better will happen. I hope and pray that will be the case here because water is something we all need to survive and a future with extreme water scarcity in Stafford County is not a place I wish to live in or bequeath to those who come after me.

Mary Becelia

Falmouth

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”