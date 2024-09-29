One Oath, Two Choices

Voters in Virginia’s 7th Congressional District have two choices for their congressman. Both candidates, Derrick Anderson and Eugene Vindman served as U.S. Army officers. Both swore an oath to “support and defend the Constitution of The United States.”

Oaths are not fair weather things. They bind professional and personal conduct. They guide us when emotions and circumstances tempt us to act otherwise. How we act, given oaths we take, is an exceptional measure of character.

The army instilled in both men its Core Values of Loyalty, Duty, Respect, Selfless service, Honor, Integrity, and Personal courage; values that shape—or should shape—the character of those who honor them.

How well have these Derrick Anderson and Eugene Vindman honored their oaths and upheld those values?

Anderson boasts endorsements from Donald Trump and other architects of the January 6th insurrection and “Big Lie” that the 2020 election was stolen. Anderson approves Trump’s actions after he lost that election, which culminated in the attack on the Capitol and the death of five people and serious injuries to more than 100 Capitol and Washington DC police officers. Trump now promises to pardon persons convicted of crimes during the attack, and Derrick Anderson seems okay with that. To this day, he endorses Trump’s “Big Lie” that ignited the insurrection. Indeed, he attacked his GOP primary opponent for not endorsing it enough!

In courting support from people who tried to steal an election Anderson betrays his Army oath to “support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies foreign and domestic.”

Incidentally, during the GOP primary, Anderson criticized his principal opponent’s service in the Department of Homeland Security during the Biden administration, as evidence of insufficient conservatism. He disparaged the non-partisan civil service that has served our country well for 150 years, as well as the thousands of civil servants he hopes to represent. Clearly, Anderson will help Trump turn our professional Civil Service into a patronage gig for personal loyalists.

Eugene Vindman offers a sharp contrast. He honored his oath as an Army officer when, under enormous pressure, he demonstrated personal moral courage when he alerted authorities that Trump likely broke federal law when–for political gain–Trump tried to extort Ukrainian President Zelenskyy over critically needed military supplies. Vindman did his duty when he reported Trump as the law required. Trump retaliated, ruining Vindman’s and his brother’s Army careers.

On January 3, 2025, one of these men will take an oath that is nearly identical to the oath they took in the Army, as they enter the House of Representatives. Eugene Vindman kept, and keeps, faith with his oath and honor. Derrick Anderson chose fealty to Trump over fidelity to his Country and oath.

The candidate who honored his oath, and still does, Eugene Vindman, deserves your vote.

Denis Kaufman, Senior Chief Petty Officer, US Navy (Ret), Orange County, VA

More Than Two for President

I was extremely disappointed in the voters guide released by the Advance. In particular, listing the two major party candidates for president and not all of the candidates on our ballot here in Virginia.

If you wish to truly provide a guide without bias, below is a cut and paste from the Spotsylvania Elections Office for the office of President of the United States. Please update your guide to include everyone our ballot:

Democratic Party

Electors for

Kamala D. Harris, President and

Tim Walz, Vice President

﻿﻿Republican Party

Electors for

Donald J. Trump, President and

JD Vance, Vice President

﻿﻿Green Party Electors for

Jill E. Stein, President and

Rudolph T. Ware Ill, Vice President

﻿﻿Libertarian Party

Electors for

Chase R. Oliver, President and Mike ter Maat, Vice President

﻿﻿Independent

Electors for

Claudia De la Cruz, President and

Karina Garcia, Vice President

﻿﻿Independent

Electors for

Cornel R. West, President and

Melina Abdullah, Vice President

Rich Lieberman

Spotsylvania

