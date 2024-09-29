FXBG Advance

Raconteur
Sep 29

Nicely written propaganda letter from the leftist, Denis Kaufman. Lots of disparagement and unsupported innuendo about Anderson; a load of garbage form Vindman's unsubstantiated claims about Trump and extortion of Zelensky. Curiously, the self-confessed extortion of Zelensky's predecessor, by Joe Biden, gets a quiet pass.

If you like 21% inflation and 50% increase in car insurance, 35% increase in food prices, 40% increase in electricity bills, 50% increase in gasoline prices, and MILLIONS of illegal aliens invading our country,... well thank the Democrats and vote for Vindman and Harris. You'll get lots more of the same!

© 2025 Martin Davis
