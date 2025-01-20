By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

Email Adele

Left: Dolores Williams Bumbrey with her painting "Belle Isle Stroll," which hangs at the Executive Mansion in Richmond through September. Right: Bumbrey with First Lady of Virginia Suzanne Youngkin. Photos courtesy Dolores Bumbrey.

When Dolores Williams Bumbrey was in elementary school art class, she’d always eagerly draw or paint whatever the teacher asked.

Share

“And they would always keep my work,” Bumbrey recalls. “I’d want to take it home to my mom like all the other little kids, but they would want to keep it to show as an example for the next year.”

That’s how Bumbrey became aware that creating art was her God-given talent, she said. Now, as an adult, her goal is to use that talent to share a sense of peace and tranquility with those who view her art.

“I always pray before I paint and ask God to touch my hands and help me create something that’s going to relax people, because the world is crazy right now,” Bumbrey said. “The art calms my spirit. It’s like an escapism. I want my viewers to feel that same escapism that I feel, so that’s what I try to do—calm people and gives them tranquility.”

With one of her paintings recently selected by the First Lady of Virginia to hang in the Executive Mansion in Richmond, Bumbrey—who was born, grew up, and still lives in the Fredericksburg area—is now able to share her art and message of peace with people at a statewide level.

She is the first Black female artist from Fredericksburg to have her work displayed at the Executive Mansion. Virginia First Lady Suzanne Youngkin selected the painting, titled “Belle Isle Stroll,” from a portfolio Bumbrey submitted at Youngkin’s suggestion.

“She saw my artwork online in 2022,” Bumbrey said. “She and I had a mutual contact, and she had her reach out to me about a portfolio.”

Based on the portfolio, Youngkin chose Bumbrey and her work to be highlighted in her online series Sisterhood Spotlight, which “showcases incredible women across the Commonwealth and shines a light on their unique stories, professions, and life journeys,” according to the series description.

Bumbrey is first Black female artist to be included in the Sisterhood Spotlight.

“It was amazing because there I was alongside these powerful women like the Lieutenant Governor,” Bumbrey said. “I thought, ‘I don’t fit in here. Where do I fit in this equation?’ And then that led to me getting my painting in the Executive Mansion.”

The Art Experience at the Executive Mansion now features 75 works from 15 museums and institutions, 21 independent artists, and seven private lenders from across Virginia. Bumbrey’s painting will hang as part of the exhibit through September of 2025.

In December, Suzanne Youngkin also invited Bumbrey to speak at a reception at the Executive Mansion for General Assembly members. That represented another first for a Black female artist from Fredericksburg, Bumbrey said.

“These honors carry deep significance beyond the accolades themselves,” she said. “They represent progress, breaking barriers, and creating new pathways for artists who will follow. Each achievement helps ensure that the rich tapestry of Virginia's artistic voice includes all of its people.”

“Being welcomed into these historic spaces isn't just about hanging artwork,” Bumbrey continued. “It's about changing narratives, challenging perceptions, and proving that artistic talent knows no boundaries.”

Bumbrey has painted all her life—mainly landscapes and water scenes—but said it’s only in the past eight years that it has grown into more than a hobby.

In 2022, she was one of four other Black artists to be featured in the Fredericksburg Area Museum’s “Be Seen” exhibit.

She also in recent years exhibited 15 of her pieces at the Fredericksburg Visitor’s Center and has shown work at LibertyTown Arts Workshop and at the Fredericksburg Center for Creative Arts.

In the past few months, at the request of Yolanda Simmons of Greater Fredericksburg Jack and Jill organization, she led a painting session for kids aged 5-9 at Darbytown Art studio.

She said she’d like to host more workshops in the area, all to inspire others to pursue their creative dreams.

“Art transcends boundaries and brings people together,” Bumbrey said.

Bumbrey with young artists at Darbytown Art studio

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read last week's local obituaries

Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism

$8 a month supports great journalism

The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:

First to break the story of Stafford Board of Supervisors dismissing a citizen library board member for “misconduct,” without informing the citizen or explaining what the person allegedly did wrong.

First to explain falling water levels in the Rappahannock Canal.

First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project

Our media group also offers the most-extensive election coverage in the region and regular columnists like:

And our newsroom is led by the most-experienced and most-awarded journalists in the region — Adele Uphaus (Managing Editor and multiple VPA award-winner) and Martin Davis (Editor-in-Chief, 2022 Opinion Writer of the Year in Virginia and more than 25 years reporting from around the country and the world).

For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.

Your contributions 100% support our journalists.

Help us as we continue to grow!

Support FXBG Advance for $8 a month

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”