FXBG Advance

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Timur Lenk's avatar
Timur Lenk
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Prince William Forrest Park and Base Quantico are conjoined twins. Suddenly, a federal bureaucrat shows up with a check book and tells the residents of the area around the mine, all landowners residing there since before this country was a coutry, the land is no. longer theirs. Here's a check (maybe), no negotiation, get out!! There were many viable businesses and farms in the area. More than a few Freddy area residents are descendants of the displaced. So, put that on your signs. What a shock to find out that 11 states were "Slave" with a few more sympathetic to that horror. That's a real revelation, and 360,000 Union dead to correct the matter. My family has resided in this land since 1734, documented, or longer, includes a Silver Star recipient, Rev War vets, a Union soldier who fought in 32 major CW battles, and more... This self-flagellating nonsense serves no function other than to create disunity and self-loathing. BTW, if you buy the stolen land vibe, goto Hobbs, NM, find an Apache, and give him.her/they/? the deed to your home.

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